The Benton County Extension Master Gardeners volunteers Spring Seminar will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. This session will take place via Zoom and participants must pre-register to receive the link. Registration is available at https://z.umn.edu/SpringSeminar.
The featured speakers will be Monika Chandler and Mari Hardel from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Noxious Weed Specialist team. The evening will include information on what invasive plants are, how they are introduced and thrive in the environment, and what we can do to be a part of the solution to minimize the spread of invasive species. There will be time to ask questions.
This seminar is free and open to the public. You must register in advance to receive the link to join. To register you can visit https://z.umn.edu/SpringSeminar or call 320-255-6169.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using current research-based resources. This educational effort is designed to enhance quality of life and promote good stewardship of the environment. Extension Master Gardener volunteers complete many hours of volunteer work each year, providing a valuable in-kind contribution to Minnesota. For more information visit https://www.extension.umn.edu/benton or call the Benton County Extension Office at 800-964-4929.