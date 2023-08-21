Thousands of people made their annual trip back in time this past weekend in Forest City.
Visitors to the village northeast of Litchfield could take their pick — step into an 1860s pioneer town at the Forest City Stockade Rendezvous, or walk across the road and immerse themselves in the agricultural activities of the early- to mid-1900s.
Many people chose to do both.
The stockade offered demonstrations of woodworking and blacksmithing, in addition to a schoolhouse visit a newspaper office, along with many other activities. And when they were hungry, the visitors could indulge in a period feast that might include buffalo sandwiches, fry bread and homemade ice cream.
Meanwhile, the threshers show included demonstrations of threshing, early steam engines, a sawmill and even a display of early washing machines, along with countless other activities and food. And, of course, the tractor parade at noon Saturday and Sunday — with the spotlight on International-Harvester tractors as the featured implement this year — drew a large crowd.
Two full days of activity, all remindful of simpler times.
