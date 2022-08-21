History came to life this past weekend for visitors to the Forest City Stockade and the Forest City Threshers grounds.
At the Stockade, 200-some volunteers brought life from the mid-1800s into focus with a wide variety of demonstrations and activities. From blacksmith shop to farrier, and schoolhouse to newspaper office, visitors could essentially walk in the footsteps of early Meeker County settlers. And, of course, there was the food, as well, including homemade ice cream, buffalo sandwiches, corn on the cob, and of course, fry bread.