If you happened to stop by Ecumen or ProWorks in Litchfield last week, you would have been greeted with a colorful scene — people filling plastic eggs. Yup. It's that time of year when organizations gear up for their annual Easter Egg hunts.

The eggs are for the Litchfield Downtown Council's annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park. The hunt, for children 12 or younger, is a community affair made possible with funds from Litchfield Baseball Association and Greater Litchfield Opera House Association Inc.

