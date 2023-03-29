Litchfield, MN (55355)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and freezing rain. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.