If you happened to stop by Ecumen or ProWorks in Litchfield last week, you would have been greeted with a colorful scene — people filling plastic eggs. Yup. It's that time of year when organizations gear up for their annual Easter Egg hunts.
The eggs are for the Litchfield Downtown Council's annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park. The hunt, for children 12 or younger, is a community affair made possible with funds from Litchfield Baseball Association and Greater Litchfield Opera House Association Inc.
"We stuff about 4,000 to 5,000 eggs," said Darlene Kotelnicki, a member of the Litchfield Downtown Council. "This year we asked the clients at ProWorks and senior citizens at Ecumen. They both said, 'ask us again!' I suggested Ecumen, and Gary Barnes, a board member, suggested ProWorks."
While that sounds like a lot of eggs, Litchfield Downtown Council plans for 500-plus children age 12 or younger. Kotelnicki said it took 12 minutes last year to scoop up all those colored eggs.
They also rope off sections by age, with a spot for preschoolers. This year, they are adding an area for children with special needs.
"This area is the section of Central Park by the G.A.R. Hall and Litchfield Christian Church," Kotelnicki said. "The other three sections are for school-age children up to (age) 12."
This brings up the question — What are the plastic eggs stuffed with? Goodies galore is the best answer.
"Candy and coupons for treats and prizes," Kotelnicki said. "We got coupons from Sweet Escape (an ice cream treat), Jimmy’s Pizza (free mini pizza), Songs of Summer (various prizes), McDonalds (various food coupons), and Litchfield Baseball Association (various prizes). We got the candy, Easter baskets and bikes which will all be given away."
Litchfield Downtown Council stepped up to do this event a few years ago when no one else was doing it. This year, as in past years, the group is partnering with the Litchfield Opera House. Following the Easter egg hunt, there is an Easter party, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, with games, crafts and prizes. Typically, children participate in the hunt and then head to the Opera House.
Kotelnicki said the big news is — Will the snow in Central Park melt before Saturday? If not, no worries. The Easter egg hunt will move indoors to the Litchfield Civic Arena.
The best part? Admission is free and the public is welcome.