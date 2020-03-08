SUNDAY, MARCH 15: The James Sewell Ballet is celebrating its 30th anniversary with performances in Greater Minnesota. See this dance troupe 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Tickets at the door the day of the performance are $2 more. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets or call DC Community Education at 320-286-4120.
30th anniversary performance
James Sewell Ballet
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
