SUNDAY, MARCH 15: The James Sewell Ballet is celebrating its 30th anniversary with performances in Greater Minnesota. See this dance troupe 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardson Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. Tickets at the door the day of the performance are $2 more. To order tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets or call DC Community Education at 320-286-4120.

Tags

Recommended for you