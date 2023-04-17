The stage at Bernie Aaker Auditorium will come to life with music and laughter this week as Litchfield Community Youth Theatre presents “Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.”
The show will have a four-day run, with 7 p.m. curtain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for $9, and will be sold at the door and online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com.
Junie B. Jones is a well-known character to many young readers through the series of best-selling books by Barbara Park. “Junie B. Jones The Music JR.” is an adaptation of four of Parker’s books.
The story follows Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes await. Junie B.’s best friend finds new friends, while Junie B. makes friends with the new kid at school. And then there are classroom challenges, an intense kickball tournament and a top-secret journal.
LCYT’s production is being directed by first-time director Jessica Rosales. While she’s new to the director’s chair, Rosales is not new to Litchfield theater. Perhaps better known by her maiden name, Jessica Hansen, she has held backstage and on-stage roles in Litchfield Community Theatre productions since childhood.
The cast of 34 includes Claire Beckstrand in the title role of Junie B. Jones, Abe Olson as Herbert, Aiden Berube as Daddy, Anoni Haynie as Lucille, and William Pennertz as Mr. Scary.
More information about the LCYT production of “Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.” is available by calling Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.