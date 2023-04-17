Junie B. Jones art

The stage at Bernie Aaker Auditorium will come to life with music and laughter this week as Litchfield Community Youth Theatre presents “Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.”

The show will have a four-day run, with 7 p.m. curtain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for $9, and will be sold at the door and online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com.

