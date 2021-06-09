I had a call from Arlyn Grotto. She pointed out my Bundt Cake recipe did not have rhubarb in it! So this is the corrected recipe!
We had a wonderful visit and talked about how her son, Dennis, volunteered at the opera house. He was wonderful.
I told her the story of how I was cleaning under the 1900 steps in the basement and found a huge box. At lunch, I asked for help getting it out and Dennis volunteered. The box contained very good quality banners that went across a street. It was the “National Dairyman’s Holiday” and the center section had a Holstein cow. Dennis and I laughed and wondered what it was.
Well, he decided to hang them across the basement The banner that was complete went diagonally across the whole basement. So, after our afternoon coffee, Dennis invited the rest of the crew downstairs. Butch Shulte, Dave Jutz, Dave Lindberg, Sam Feistner, Kevin Issendorf, Sam Feistner, and Dale Yungk were quite impressed with our find.
“What are these? We don’t know but we own them!”
This summer, the Litchfield Downtown Council will be asking businesses and groups to do dairy displays in store windows on Sibley Avenue. The Opera House will display the banner along with the story of National Dairyman’s Holiday.
Rhubarb Bundt Pan Cake
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 cup flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. allspice
1/2 tsp. cloves
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp. vanilla
3 c rhubarb
Topping:
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
Oil a bundt cake pan. Put half the topping on the bottom of the pan and half on the top of the batter. Bake 45 to 50 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Cool 10 minutes before taking out of pan.
---
Arlyn also gave me her favorite rhubarb jam recipe. She said the original recipe was apricot pie filling and peach jell-o. She has problems finding apricot pie filling and uses strawberry.
Strawberry Rhubarb Freezer Jam
5 cup rhubarb
1 cup water
5 cup sugar
1 can strawberry pie filling
2 3 oz. boxes of strawberry gelatin
Boil until rhubarb is barely tender. Add the sugar and bring to a boil. Boil several minutes longer stirring constantly. Add the strawberry pie filling and boil 5 to 8 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add the strawberry gelatin. Stir well and cool before putting in freezer containers.
---
At a recent Bible study, we were to say our name and what we liked to cook. I gave this mushroom recipe. It is so easy and if you like mushrooms, you will love it.
Crock Pot Mushrooms
1 pound whole mushrooms, smaller ones
1/2 cup butter
1 pkg. dry Ranch dressing
Wash mushrooms and place in crock pot. Add butter and sprinkle on the Ranch dressing. Cook on high for 2 to 3 hours.
---
This is the season to find those delicious morels.... my father could find laundry baskets full. I miss eating them! So, another Facebook recipe posted by a friend from high school. Since I love mushrooms, and my husband does NOT, I will have these for about three meals.
Stuffed Mushrooms
1pound whole mushrooms, large
1 box stuffing mix
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 small onion, sliced
freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Make stuffing according to directions and set aside. Wash mushrooms and remove stems. Place upside down in a greased 9-by-13 pan. Chop mushroom stems and mix into stuffing. Fill the mushroom caps with stuffing. Place an onion ring on top of each mushroom. Drizzle melted butter over mushrooms and grate cheese on each. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.