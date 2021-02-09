French cooking has always amazed me. Many years ago, we were in a supper club with Charlie and Nicole Kubesh. Eating Nicole's meals was an experience.
I was taught all the basic cooking techniques by my mother, but the true art of French cooking still eludes me to some degree. I was reading the paper this week and saw a quiche recipe.
I have not made one for many years and decided it would make a great Sunday brunch this week. To me, quiche is almost like soup. Use what you have. The egg, milk and cheese basic mixture is standard. Then it is what is in the refrigerator. I did find a recipe that was "flexible" in one of my cook books.
Basic Quiche Recipe
1 9" pie crust in pan, prick with fork and bake at 425 degrees for12 minutes.
Remove from oven and brush one egg white, slightly beaten on the crust
Sprinkle on top of crust:
1/2 to 2/3 cup meat in small pieces like ham, cooked and crumbled bacon or sausage
1/4 cup chopped onion or shredded carrots OR 1 cup chopped spinach
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
Whisk 3 extra large eggs or 4 large ones. Add the egg yolk from sealing the crust.
Whisk until fluffy and add:
1 cup whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk again until blended and pour over meat and cheese mixture.
Return to oven and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. The top should be puffed up and golden brown. Serve immediately.
---
Julia Child's "Mastering The Art of French Cooking" was published in 1961, volume 1, and in 1970 volume 2. Historians have stated that Julia Child and her French cooking did more to reshape the gourmet cooking scene for our country than anything else. She was quoted as saying, "In France, cooking is a serious art form and a national sport."
I did a search on the internet to find out if she really dropped a chicken on live TV, or was that just a Saturday Night Live skit. I could not find it a fact that she indeed did drop the chicken and say something about a 5-second rule. Regardless, I did love her cooking show and will sometime watch You Tube videos.
I love to make my own vinaigrette salad dressing. This is a French recipe. I have one of those Pampered Chef salad dressing mixers and love it. Much better than a screw top jar. I like the lemon flavor in a salad dressing, and I usually grate the lemon peel in also, Many times, Nicole Kubesh told me "in all of France, you will not find a bottle of salad dressing."
Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
1/2 Tbsp. finely chopped shallot
1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard (optional)
1 tsp. salt
juice of one lemon
2 Tbsp. white wine or vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Mix together in a screw top jar. Serve over lettuce and fresh vegetables. Store in refrigerator.
---
Homemade cheese cake is a delight. They say the New York cheescake is the best. I have had had cheesecake in New York, and it is different than ours in the Midwest. This is not a difficult recipe. I was told once that having all ingredients at room temperature allows for the flavors to blend better, The final product is also creamier. No matter what, homemade cheese cake is always better than purchased.
French Cheesecake
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
3 very large eggs
3 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
3 cup sour cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the cream cheese and sugar until very smooth, about 3 minutes. Beat in cornstarch. Add the eggs, one at a time and beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often. Add lemon juice, vanilla and salt, and beat until incorporated. Line the bottom of an 8" springform cake pan with parchment paper cut to fit. Grease the sides of the pan.. Pour batter in and bake for 45 minutes. Turn oven off and do not open the door. After one hour remove and cool on a rack. Cool to room temperature. To unmold, have at least a 9 inch plate. Unlock side of pan and loosen the bottom in several places by sticking a knife under. Slide the cheesecake on to the plate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Can be served with fresh fruit, lemon curd, or chocolate.