Recently, I was given four pecan caramel rolls from Mimi’s cafe after an event. With just two people in the house, these are big rolls! So I used them for bread pudding. The best bread puddings are from left over rolls and doughnuts you freeze until you have enough! That got me thinking of other baked good from Mimi’s and how to use them in holiday cooking. For the caramel sauce, why buy it?
I cut the pecan rolls into eight or so pieces and let them dry a day. Every so often I would stir them around a little. The four rolls were just enough for a 9-inch by 9-inch pan. I only had an 8-inch square pan so I made 3 custard cups so the bread pudding would not run over. My husband ate two of the custard cups with coffee before I made the caramel sauce! There are just four ingredients because the rolls have enough sugar and cinnamon. I did make this two days later for a get well gift with just the plain caramel rolls. It was just as good. You can also use the frosted cinnamon rolls, or mix them up.
Mimi’s Bread Pudding with Caramel Topping
4 Mimi’s pecan caramel rolls, cut into pieces and dried 24 hours
4 beaten eggs
1 pint of cream
2 tsp. vanilla
Beat eggs and add cream, beating constantly. Add vanilla and stir. Add bread cubes making sure all cubes get coated. Pour in a greased 9-inch square pan and cover with tinfoil. Place in refrigerator at least four hours but up to overnight. Bake at 425 degrees for 45 minutes, check to see if a knife comes out clean. If not, bake an additional 10 minutes. Remove the tinfoil the last 10 minutes. Check to see if a knife comes out clean and add additional minutes until done. While warm, drizzle on the caramel topping. If serving right away, drizzle on topping when on the plate.
Caramel Topping
12 Mimi’s caramels unwrapped and in microwave safe bowl.
Add 2 Tbsp. cream.
Microwave 40 seconds and stir well, microwave in 10 second increments. The caramel will melt while stirring.
---
I really like making truffles over for the holidays. My chocolate dipping skills can leave a lot to be desired, even with practice and a variety of tools. So, I decided to use crushed cookies from Mimi’s to roll the truffles in. My basic recipe is below and I use a variety of flavorings. These are NOT your usual liquid flavorings. When using chocolate, you must use the oil flavorings. These are sometimes found in specialty or craft stores with a candy making section. I use the lemon for yellow candy wafers, orange for orange, and peppermint for green. The chocolate wafers are good with amaretto or rum. There is a lot of room for creativity. I used orange candy wafers and orange oil with whiter sugar cookies. My second batch was chocolate with amaretto in peanut butter cookies. Both were delicious!
Mimi’s Cookie Truffles
8 ounce cream cheese at room temperature
1/4 cup powdered sugar
12 ounce pkg. of candy wafers
3 to 4 drops of oil flavoring
4 to 5 Mimi’s Cookies
Cut up cream cheese in a microwave safe bowl and add the candy wafers. Melt in microwave for 30 seconds and stir well, Continue mircowaving in 10 second increments and stir well after each time. When smooth add powdered sugar and oil flavoring.. Chill for several hours. You may have to return the bowl to the refrigerator and do this in two batches.
When firm, roll into balls the size of small walnuts. Place on a wax paper covered cookie sheet and put in a cool place. Wait to firm up again. Place the cookies from Mimi’s in a zip lock bag. Break into pieces and crush with a rolling pin. Roll truffles in cookie crumbs and store in a cool place in an air tight container.
---
Looking through Norma Berke’s 1991 Holiday Cookbook, I found a recipe for fruit cake. I have only made fruit cake once for Christmas. It seems my family liked other holiday breads. I remember my mother put a rum soaked towel over the cooled loaves.
Fruit Cake
by Phamie Lee, Litchfield
1/2 cup shortening
2 cup sugar
2 1/2 cup applesauce
4 cup flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
4 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
1/2 pound cut up date
1 pound ground raisins
1/4 pound cherries
1/2 cup walnuts
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/2 tsp. allspice
1 pound fruit mix
Put nuts and cherries on top before baking. Bake 300 degrees for 1 1/2 hours