It will soon be peach season. Raw peaches are 89% water, 10% carbohydrates, 1% protein and negligible fat. Each average-sized fresh peach is about 39 calories and contains small amounts of essential nutrients. These recipes are from the Georgia Peach Council. Smoothies with fresh fruit are always good in the summer.
Georgia Peach Smoothie
1 large peach, sliced and pitted
1/2 cup of peach yogurt
1/2 cup of whole milk
6 ice cubes
Blend the peach slices with the ice cubes and milk first until slushy texture is formed. Then add the yogurt and blend for another minute on low setting. Serve immediately.
We liked this recipe and I cut it in half. I used romaine lettuce and added some feta cheese.
Balsamic Peach Salad
1/4 cup aged balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
salt to taste
pinch of cayenne
2 large peaches, cut into 1-inch chucks
6 cups bitter greens such as baby arugula, frisee, or other field greens
Combine the dressing ingredients in a mixing bowl, and whisk to combine. Add the peach chunks and toss to coat. Let sit at room temperature for 10-15 minutes. Divide the greens between four chilled salad plates. Spoon the peach balsamic mixture over the four salads and serve immediately.
I have a barbecue sauce that uses peach baby food. I think the pureed peaches in this recipe make it very similar
Peach Pork Loin
10 to 12 fresh GA peaches, unpeeled
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup soy sauce, reduced sodium
1/3 cup honey
1 clove garlic, finely minced
1/8 teaspoon ginger
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 to 6 pound pork loin roast
Cut 5 peaches in half and remove pits. Blend to make 2 cups of puree. Mix 1 cup of the puree with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Refrigerate. Combine remaining peach puree with the remaining lemon juice, soy sauce, honey, minced garlic, ginger, and pepper. Pour over meat and marinate in a non-reactive container or large sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator for 3 hours or more, turning occasionally. Drain and reserve marinade. Cook meat on a spit over low coals for about 3 hours, basting often with marinade. Cut the remaining peaches in half and remove pits. About 30 to 40 minutes before the roast is done, place the peach halves on a double thickness of foil under the roast. Brush with marinade and serve as a garnish surrounding the roast. Heat the refrigerated peach mixture with the marinade to serve with the roast.
So this is one of my favorite breads to make. It is easy and delicious. The original recipe is for apples but I have used peaches and it is equally delicious!
Peach Pie Filling Bread
1 box yellow cake mix
1 can peach pie filling
1 c. self-rising flour OR 1 c flour plus 1 /2 tsp. each, baking powder and salt
1 T. cinnamon
4 large eggs
2 large peaches, cut in small pieces
1/4. sugar mixed with 1 tsp. cinnamon
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, add apple pie filling. Smash with a fork to break up apples. Add cake mix, flour, cinnamon, and eggs which have been beaten slightly. Fold in cut up apples. Pour batter into greased loaf pans and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top. Bake until a knife of toothpick comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool and remove from pans.