With fishing in full swing, I was looking for some new fish recipes. Going through the newspapers at the GAR Hall, I have to stop to read the recipes. Dorothy Harmon’s column always has good ones! Well, she had Bruce Cottington’s torsk recipe. He says you can use torsk (cod) and I had to look that up. I did not know the difference. Well, torsk is the Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian word for cod, so says an internet dictionary.
Super Valu Torsk
Torsk, or cod, is one of the most enjoyable and easy to prepare fish in many variations. A good way to fix the cod is to take the fillets about 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch thick and rub with a little salt, black pepper, paprika, and butter. Place in a 375 degree oven for about 20 to 25 minutes. When done serve with lemon juice and butter. To make a cream sauce for the fish, take the leftover fish stock and bring to a boil. Mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water. Mix to a paste and add to boiling stock and let simmer 2 or 3 minutes. Add one cup of half and half and stir well. Pour over fish and boiled potatoes. Bruce Cottington, Kohlhoff’s Super Valu, Litchfield MN 55355
---
Another recipe from the Arthur and Senja Anderson Family Reunion July 2003 Cookbook, Rhubarb Cobbler, is a favorite when rhubarb is in season. I have not tried this but the use of pancake mix sounds very interesting. I also like that it is an 8-inch square pan.
Crispy Rhubarb Cobbler
1 c. sugar
1/3 c. pancake mix
4 c. fresh rhubarb, diced
Mix sugar and pancake mix and toss with rhubarb. Transfer to an 8-inch square pan.
Topping:
1 beaten egg
1/4 c. oil or melted butter
2/3 c. sugar
1/2 c. pancake mix
Mix topping ingredients and spread over rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees about 45 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden brown. Makes six servings.
---
Looking through one of Norma Berke’s cookbooks I found a good recipe for chocolate frosting. It was from Mrs. Herman Munt, Route 2, Watkins. I do not have the year but the Route 2 addresses ended a long time ago! Mrs. Munt stated she does not use milk chocolate chips.
Never, Never Frosting
(Never too hard, Never too soft)
1 1/3 c. sugar
1/2 c. whole milk
1/3 c. butter
Boil at a full rolling boil one minute. Remove from heat. and add:
2 c. miniature marshmallows
1 bag chocolate chips
Stir until thick and creamy.
---
St. Paul’s Church Cookbook, Recipes that Rate, from 1962 had a recipe my mother made. Mrs. Stanley Kruger submitted this one. My mother put a few sliced almonds on top.
Ground Almond Cookies
1/2 c. butter
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. unbalanced almonds (measured before they are ground) grind fine
2 c. flour
2 tsp. vanilla
Combine above ingredients and place dough on the refrigerator until the dough is cold. Roll into balls and flatten with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly brown. While still warm, dip in granulated sugar.