Connie Lies makes the best cookies ever. When I was president of the Litchfield Opera House board, Connie was on the event committee. Since she was on the Litchfield City Council at the time, she was not on e board. But my husband says that Connie’s cookies saved that building. His favorite, or course, is the chocolate chip. At one point he felt we were not charging enough for her cookies and went on a mission to see what these cookies would cost someplace else. He felt $3 a cookie would be a better price!
Connie says the key to making good cookies is good ingredients.
“Don’t cut corners. Use real chocolate chips, real vanilla, and Land O’ Lakes butter,” she said.
I think her suggestion about using two cookie sheets or an air bake cookie sheet is the secret. Making the large cookies always seems to produce somewhat burnt edges.
My husband’s favorite cookie is chocolate chip and he will do ANYTHING for Connie’s Chocolate Chip cookies! Adam will research the price of toner for the copier at the Opera House, buy bags for kids’ events, and get whatever is needed, so Connie makes him these cookies.
These are big enough so people can eat one instead of two.
Huge Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup butter
¾ cup (packed) light brown sugar
¾ cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt (not sea or kosher)
2 ¼ cups flour
1 cup chocolate chips
Cream butter and white sugar then add brown sugar and cream. Add eggs, vanilla.
Mix dry ingredients well together. Add dry to wet and mix well. Add choc chips and mix. Use a large scoop or 1/3 cup of bather per cookie. Space out with only 6 cookies per pan. Drop onto double cookie sheet or air pan. I just put one pan inside the other. This will keep the bottom from burning. Bake 20 minutes at 350° or until just golden brown with a bit of lighter brown in the middle. Make 12 cookies
---
These are also very tasty and yes they are great with milk! Everyone loves white sugar cookies. Connie says you can add a couple drops of food coloring to make them for a holiday or you can add a couple drops of mint to make them minty. Green mint for Saint Patrick’s day is nice.
Big Sugar Cookie (perfect with milk)
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup white sugar
1 cup soft butter (not melted)
1 cup oil, not olive
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cream of tarter
¼ tsp. salt (not kosher or sea)
5 cups flour
Cream sugars and butter well. Mix oil, 2 eggs, vanilla. Mix wet with sugar and butter. Mix the dry ingredients together and add to the wet and mix well. Drop 1/3 cup scoop onto double cookie sheet. Take a decorative glass bowl or glass dipped into sugar and push a design into the top. You can use sprinkles on top to look nice. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Makes 24 cookies
---
Don’t you love it when you give or receive a recipe with an ingredient missing? Happens to all of us. Well, this recipe did not have the flour listed. At press time Connie was not home so I researched other peanut butter cookies....the amount may be 1/2 cup more or less. I will update this in my next column after I contact Connie.
Giant Peanut Butter Cookies
½ cup butter
1 cup peanut butter (not organic) Skippy or Jiff is best.
1 cup light brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
1 egg
¾ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt (not sea or kosher)
3 cups of flour, maybe 2 1/2 or 3 1/2, ** check the dough at 2 1/2 cups
Cream butter and sugar well. Add egg. Mix dry ingredients together well and add to wet. Chill for 3 hours Roll into 1/3 cup balls and place onto cookie sheet 6 per sheet. Using a fork dipped into sugar press a cross hatch patter on top. You can add more sugar to top. Bake 350° 20 minutes or until light brown.
---
This is from my mother and was in a cookbook “Back When” in 1976 for the bicentennial. She forgot an ingredient so anyone who tried to make them failed.
Grandma’s Oat Meal Cookies
1 cup white sugar
½ cup lard (must use lard)
2 eggs
2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
1 cup flour
1 tsp. table salt
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. all spice
1 cup raisins or craisins
¼ cup hot water
1 tsp. baking soda
Cream lard and sugar. Add eggs. Mix and add: flour and rolled oats, salt and spices. Dissolve soda in hot water. Add and mix well. Add raisins or craisins. Drop by small tablespoons onto cookie sheet you can do 9 per sheet. Bake at 350° until brown about 15 minutes (do not overbake) Makes 24 cookies