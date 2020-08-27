On Sept.13, 1935, Meeker County farmers met at the Litchfield Community Building (now called the Litchfield Opera House) and voted to form the Meeker Cooperative Light and Power. This was BIG news in the state and an article appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
U.S. Sen. Arvid Ruotsinoja, County Agent Ralph Wayne, and the Meeker County Farm Bureau were the organizers. A preliminary application went to Washington, D.cup, in July and the meeting in September was to form the cooperative. By January 1936, word came from Washington that the cooperative was loaned $450,000 for 420 miles of power lines. The formula figured three farms per mile at a cost of $500 to $800 per mile. This included the high lines, transformers, and meters. Our co-op was a leader in rural electrification and now, decades later, they are a leader in rural broadband!
I looked for recipes from 1935 and found several. Now, remember, no electricity — wood stoves and ice boxes, and this was the Depression! Yes, the city of Litchfield had power for decades, but the electricity in town was turned off in the evening and then turned on in the morning for many years!
This recipe is from Arlyce Dedrickson and graham cracker crumbs replace flour.
Depression Graham Cracker Torte
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 tsp. baking powder
3 eggs
1/2 cup nuts
3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Beat egg yolks. Add sugar, baking powder, crumbs, and nuts. Beat egg whites and fold into crumb mixture. Bake at 375 degrees in a loaf pan for 20 to 30 minutes.
Sauce:
1 egg
1/4 cup orange juice
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup butter
Beat egg slightly. Cook all ingredients in double boiler.
---
Many will remember this one, or variations of it!
Creamed Peas on Toast
2 Tbsp. flour
2 Tbsp. of butter
1 cup milk heated close to scalding
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cup peas, drained
Toasted bread, about 4 slices
Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the flour to make a roux. Be sure to stir consistently until the mixture bubbles, about 2 minutes. Next add the milk stirring as the sauce thickens. Allow to come to a boil and peas. Turn to a low heat and cover. You can also add meat for protein like tuna or hot dogs. Serve on toasted bread.
---
Eggs were often saved to sell. The money was used for foods like flour, coffee, and sugar. This simple cake has no eggs. Dairy products were also sold and vegetable shortening became popular. This recipe uses vegetable shortening rather then butter.
Wacky Cake
1 1/2 cup flour
1 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. vinegar
5 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 cup cold water
Mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, soda, and salt. Blend thoroughly. Make three wells in the flour. In one put vanilla, in another vinegar, and the third the vegetable shortening. Pour the cold water over all and mix until it is moistened. Pour the batter in a greased 8 inch pan and bake 25 to 30 minutes in a moderate oven which is 350 degrees for us. The top will spring back when touched lightly. When cool, this can be frosted or just have sifted powdered sugar.
---
Potatoes were a staple in gardens around the country and this potato soup is a thin, watered down version. It would feed a good-sized family. This is not the thick, delicious potato soups we have today. The ingredients give a clue to what people lived on at times during the Depression.
Depression-era Potato Soup
6 to 8 potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 onion, peeled and chopped
Place in a large kettle and cover with water. Cook until the potatoes are done. Do not drain. Mash potatoes and leave a little chunky. Add 2 Tbsp butter, salt and pepper to taste. Then add 1 quart of milk. Serve warm.
---
I found this in an ad in the Independent Review in 1936. Note the use of the rotary beater! It was advertised delicious but delightful and developed by Ann Pillsbury!
Boston Peach Cream Pie
1 cup flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
Sift together. Combine together and beat together with a rotary beater:
3 egg yolks
1/3 cup water
1 tsp. lemon rind
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Add gradually: 1 cup sugar, beating well after each addition Add: 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
Blend in dry ingredients into egg mixture gradually.
Beat 3 egg whites until stiff and fold into batter. Pour into two greased 8 inch layer pan lined with wax paper. Bake 325 degrees for 354 to 40 minutes. Cool and fill with Cream Filling.
Cream Filling:
Heat 1 cup milk and 2 Tbsp. butter. Combine 1/3 flour, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/3 cup sugar. Add 1/2 cup cold milk to the dry ingredients and stir until smooth. Then add to hot milk in saucepan, stirring constantly until thick. Blend in 2 slightly beaten egg yolks, to which a little of the hot mixture has been added. Cook about 2 minutes. Add 1 tsp. vanilla. Cool.
Dice 2 canned cling peach halves. Spread filling and diced peaches between layers. Top with whipped cream and garnish with peach halves.