The various social media platforms allow us to check out many new recipes. Some that I have tried were a disappointment. Others became favorites. I love it when people include photos. Well Lynette Kleinschmidt posted photos of her rhubarb scones and they looked delicious. People asked her to post the recipe. I asked if I could use her recipe and give her credit and she agreed!
Rhubarb Scones
2 1/2 cup flour
1/2 c sugar plus 3 Tbsp.
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
6 Tbsp. cold butter
2 cup diced rhubarb
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
1 cup heavy cream
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, mix the 2 cup rhubarb with the 3 Tbsp. sugar. In a food processor, pulse dry ingredients just to mix. Distribute the butter into the food processor and pulse until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in rhubarb. Lightly beat egg and egg yolk and cream, then add to the flour mixture. Stir until just combined. On a well floured surface. Pat half of the dough into a one inch thick circle. Cut into 6 wedges. Repeat with the second half of the dough. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown. Transfer to a cooling rack. Drizzle with a powder sugar glaze.
NOTE: When using fruit other than rhubarb, I do not use the cinnamon and use nuts as desired. Otherwise, I follow the recipe exactly the same whether it’s blueberries, raspberries, or whatever fruit we are in the mood for.
---
Rhubarb will be in season soon when the weather warms up a little and the sun comes out! This recipe was in the Johnson Brothers Cookbook from spring 1979. It was submitted by Marilyn Swanson. There are no directions and I am sure it is the sugars, butter, eggs, and vanilla mixture. Then mix dry ingredients and spices. Add alternating with buttermilk. Blend in rhubarb and nuts.
Rhubarb Bundt Pan Cake
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 cup flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. allspice
1/2 tsp. cloves
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp. vanilla
Topping:
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 tsp. sugar
Oil a bundt cake pan. Put half the topping on the bottom of the pan and half on the top of the batter. Bake 45 to 50 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Cool 10 minutes before taking out of pan.
---
A friend always brings his cooked peanuts to deer camp and is quite proud of that. It is water, sugar, and peanuts. Dorothy Apitz had a recipe for baked mixed nuts. I remember my aunt serving something similar. Dorothy stated a friend had served these at a Halloween party.
Baked Mixed Nuts
2 egg whites
1 cup sugar
6 Tbsp. butter
1 can mixed nuts
Beat the egg whites until stiff. Stir in the sugar. it will look gravelly. Melt the butter in a 9 by 13 cake pan in the oven. Mix the nuts into the egg whites and spread in the pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Pour onto wax paper, spread out and let cool. Break into pieces.
---
I was happy to come across a family reunion cookbook. It was the family of Arthur and Senja Anderson Family Reunion from July 2003. They farmed in Kingston Township and were blessed with 10 children. Their Uncle Frank lived with them so it was a family of 13. In the introduction, the children stated “We have been blessed with two wonderful parents who loved us and fed us physically as well as spiritually.” I will have more recipes from the cookbook but with strawberries blooming soon, this looked good. It serves 8.
Strawberry Swizzle
2 cup orange juice
2 cup frozen, whole unsweetened strawberries
2 12 ounces strawberry pop, chilled
1 12 ounces lemon lime pop, chilled
Blend strawberries and orange juice in a blender. Pour into a large pitcher and add chilled pop. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh strawberries.