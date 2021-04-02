Sourdough starter was a precious commodity years ago. I did some research on sourdough starters and found the Egyptians discovered it about 1500 BC. The Egyptians evidently were quite the brewers of beer and their bakeries were next to the breweries. It is thought some of the yeast spores from brewing landed on bread dough, and that is how sourdough started.
We have heard stories about relatives who brought starter with from the "Old Country." Starter was given as a wedding present to the new bride, and my research showed that men used it for tanning hides. One bakery in San Francisco, California has the starter from 1849. A heroic woman saved it during the Great Earthquake of 1906. Of course, now you can order sourdough starter on the internet!
I went back to my circa 1980 Meeker Memorial Hospital Employee Cookbook. This cookbook production was chaired by Veda Stockland and Adrianne Henschke. It is all typed (thanks Adrianne) on half pages, held together with yarn through the holes, and had a wall paper cover and back. Mine is kept in a zip lock bag so I do not lose pages. It is priceless to me. The former co-workers and their recipes bring back many wonderful; memories!
Elaine Yungk submitted many good recipes. She had her starter and several sourdough recipes. Elaine named her starter "Herman" so these are her Herman recipes.
Herman Starter
2 cup all purpose flour
2 cup milk
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup warm water
2 Tbsp. or 2 pkg. dry yeast
Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of sugar over the warm water. Sprinkle yeast on top of that and let stand about 10 minutes. Mix milk, sugar, flour and yeast mixture in a plastic or glass container about the size of a 5 quart ice cream pail. Stir using a wooden spoon or fork because metal will retard Herman's natural growth. Leave cover loose or place a plate on top so Herman can breathe.
Herman doubles and even triples in size. Stand Herman overnight in a warm place (Elaine told me on top of the refrigerator). Next day refrigerate and try to stir each day. On the fifth day take out one cup for yourself to bake with and another cup to give to a friend. Feed the Herman you have left with 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar. Stir well and refrigerate in the same container. Stir every day. On day 10 take out another cup and feed Herman with 2 cups flour, 2 cups milk, 1 cup sugar. Always feed Herman when you take something out. For longer periods, remember Herman freezes well.
---
Here is one of Elaine's Herman recipes. She was always such a wonderful cook!
Bette Leaf also submitted some sourdough recipes. Both ladies gave this one!
Excellent Sourdough Applesauce Cake
1 cup starter, room temperature
1/4 c non-fat dry milk
1 cup flour
1 cup applesauce
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup butter
1/4 tsp. butter flavoring
1 egg, beaten
1/2 tsp.. salt
1/2 tsp. . of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice 2 tsp.. soda
Nuts or raisins, if desired
Combine starter, dry milk, flour and applesauce and set aside. Cream sugars, butter, and butter flavoring. Add remaining ingredients and stir in applesauce mixture. Beat by hand until well mixed. Bake in a greased 9 by 13 pan at 350 degrees about 35 to 45 minutes. Baking times vary with the size of pan. This is excellent for use in a Bundt pan. It makes a moist and delicious cake.
---
Bette Leaf shared these recipes with starter. Her dinner rolls and bread sound good.
Sour Dough Rolls
At night:
Measure out 3/4 cup starter from your starter pot
Add:
1 cup milk
1 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
Mix well and leave in a warm place overnight, covered. In the morning add to the batter:
1 tsp.. salt
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 Tbsp. melted shortening (can use Mazola)
Flour to make a soft dough, just enough for easy handling, about 2 cups
Knead well, let rise until double, knead down and make into rolls. Let rise until double. Bake at 275 degrees for 15 minutes or until nicely browned. Makes 15 rolls.
Sour Dough Bread
Set this at night:
1 1/2 cup starter
2 1/2 cup water
6 Tbsp. sugar
2 1/2 tsp. salt
Mix well and leave, covered, overnight in a warm place. In the morning, transfer 1 1/2 cup starter back toy our starter pot. To the remainder add:
1/2 tsp.. soda
1 Tbsp. melted shortening (can use Mazola)
Enough flour to make a soft dough, maybe 4 cups.
If you want to hasten the rising, you can add 1 tsp. baking powder.
Mix together and knead well. Let rise until double, about 2 hours without the baking powder. Shape into loaves and let rise again and bake at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 2 loaves.