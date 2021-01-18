This holiday season a friend dropped off a small loaf of a quick bread. It was delicious and I wrote her a thank you. I included a self-addressed stamped envelope and asked if I could share the recipe in this column. Here is Pat Hanson's reply!
In 1970 when I started teaching, the parent of one of my third grade students, Dee Orzolek, gave me this recipe. I wanted a good cake-loaf bread. I made it between Thanksgiving and New Year's. My mother said this is delicious! I make a double recipe each time, yes 10 loaves. I've made 19 loaves so far and I am mixing up another double batch today.
Originally, I was told to soak a cheese cloth in liquor and wrap it around the loaf. Now I skip that and the nuts. The recipe has no eggs. This makes 4 to 5 small loaves.
Dee's Applesauce Fruit Cake Bread
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar (you can skimp, 3/4 cup)
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 cup applesauce
1 cup seeded raisins
1 cup citrus fruit, finely chopped
1 tsp. cloves
2 tsp. cocoa
2 tsp. soda
1 cup nuts (optional)
2 cup flour
Bring raisins in water to a boil, cool, drain. Cream shortening and sugar. Sift dry ingredients and add. Add applesauce, fruit, raisins. Bake in 325 degree oven for 1 hour ion small loaf pans or a large loaf pan for 1hour and 20 minutes.
---
I was reading some recipes and this looked easy. I had everything but the pizza crust. The kids would have loved this when they were all home! I used that five-cheese Italian blend because that was what was left in the refrigerator.
Easy Garlic Cheese Bread
1 roll of refrigerator pizza crust
1 1/2 c of shredded Mozzarella cheese
3 tbsp. melted butter
1 to 2 tsp. of garlic salt/powder
Parsley flakes
Spray a cookie sheet with aerosol spray oil. Unfold rectangle pizza crust and flatten it a little to make it a thinner crust. Mix melted butter and garlic together and spread over crust with a pastry brush. Sprinkle on cheeses avoiding the edges. Roll the edges up and press down to seal, doing the long sides first and then the shorter sides. Sprinkle parsley flakes on top. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
---
I decided to make some homemade soup to go with the cheese bread. This is a recipe I have used often. It makes enough for two or three meals for two people.
Italian Sausage Soup
1 pound ground sausage
1 medium onion chopped
1 cup shredded carrots
1 tsp. minced garlic
Brown sausage and drain on paper towels, then brown onion, carrots, and garlic in the same pan. Meanwhile cook 10 to 16 ounces of tortellini according to directions. Drain.
Add sausage back in and cook together for a few minutes.
Add:
1 pint of cream
2 cup of milk
salt/pepper to taste
Allow to heat but not boil, serve with shredded mozzarella cheese on top.
---
Italian desserts are an experience unto themselves. I have tried a few but a quick and easy one is the traditional cannoli. I have never made the shells and if I really want good cannoli, I go the an Italian market. The true shells are wonderful, light pastries. You can sprinkle on mini chocolate chips or crushed pistachio nuts.
Cannoli
3/4 cup mascarpone cheese, room temperature
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/2 to 1 tsp. almond flavoring
1/2 cup cream, whipped
Combine all ingredients except whipped cream. /mix well and fold in whipped cream. Chill for at least 30 minutes. Spoon into a zip lock bag and cut one corner off. Use to fill the cannoli from both ends. Sprinkle ends with mini chocolate chips or crushed pistachios. Chill until serving. Sometimes I sprinkle powdered sugar on top before serving. Makes about 6 to 8 shells.