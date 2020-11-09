Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.