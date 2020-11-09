With COVID, the holidays will be different. We will all just have to be patient. I am not sure how much Christmas baking I will do. And I wonder how family gatherings will change. Well, it is what it is.
A few months ago, a friend asked if I wanted Norma Berke's 1991 Christmas Cookbook. I said "yes" right away. So, COVID or no COVID, I will feature some of these recipes. She asked people to submit recipes, and there were 300 recipes submitted from a several county area. One of the four judges was Dee Bolin of Litchfield.
This first recipe came from Mrs. Ernie Smith, Darwin. These sugared peanuts were popular when I was a child. I know some men who take them deer hunting. I was given a recipe many years ago and I think this is it.
Sugared Peanuts
2 cup raw peanuts
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
Combine peanuts with sugar and water and cook slowly until the moisture disappears.. Spread peanuts on a greased cookie sheet and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes. Turn with a spatula and bake another 15 minutes. Recipe may be doubled.
---
This recipe may be good to try with the cold days coming. There are some ingredients in this chili I have never used in mine.
New Fangled Chili
By Donna Reed, Litchfield
2 c diced zucchini
1/2 lb. lean ground beef
1/2 cup chopped green peppers
1/2 cup chopped onions
1-8 oz jar salsa
1/4 cup red wine
1/4 cup dark raisins
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp allspice
1-15 oz, can kidney beans, drained
Brown ground beet with zucchini, green pepper, and onion for 7to 10 minutes. Stir in salsa, wine, raisins, tomato paste, salt, cinnamon, and allspice. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and continue cooking until heated through. Top with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, and onions. This can also be used as a filling for flour tortillas. Serves 4.
---
This recipe is from Eloise Ness, Litchfield. She writes "This is an old timer. I started baking this at least 50 years ago when I was a cook for a family with a semi-invalid mother who really taught me to cook." I think we would use frozen corn now.
Corn Soufflé
4 cup cooked corn (off the cob)
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. sugar
4 eggs, well beaten
2 Tbsp. flour
2 Tbsp. butter
1 pint milk
Mix butter and flour together. Mix in order given and blend. Put in a greased glass 8" by 12" or 9" by 13" pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Cut into squares for easy serving.
---
This is another old recipe from Georgianna Adams, Cosmos. She writes it is from her great-grandmother's Czeck recipe for a "sugar dessert." This is exactly how she printed it too.
Apple Strudel (Czeck)
1 cup warm water
2 heaping Tbsp. butter
1 egg
1/2 tsp. salt
Flour to make soft dough
Apples
Raisins
Nuts
Coconut
Sugar
Cinnamon
Mix together water, butter, egg, sugar, salt and flour and knead dough 'tll smooth. Put on a floured board and cover with a warm kettle. Leave covered with the kettle while you peel the apples and other ingredients. Knead dough slightly and start to stretch the dough. Make two smaller balls or one larger one. Stretch the dough very thin, then brush with meted butter. Put the raw apples on the dough and add raisins, nuts, coconut, sugar, and cinnamon. Dot with melted butter and roll up like a jelly roll. Put on a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees. Baste with juice in the pan until nice and brown.
---
We all have a favorite oatmeal cookie, but the spices in this sound delicious, plus the M&Ms. I will make these at Christmas with the green and red M&Ms.
Grandma Kalenberg's Oatmeal Cookies
Mrs. Werner Finken, Litchfield
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 cup shortening (half oleo, half shortening)
5 Tbsp. liquid from raisins
4 eggs, well beaten
2 cup oatmeal
2 cup flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp. each: cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice
1 cup M &M
Boil raisins and water for 10 minutes. Save the liquid. Mix the rest of the ingredients and drop on a greased cookie sheet. Bake 350 degrees until light brown.