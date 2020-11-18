Thanksgiving is turkey time. We all have our own way to do a turkey. I had never brined a turkey, so I talked to Greg Langmo. He said he prefers a bird in the 10- to 22-pound range because of maturity. The mature turkey puts down a layer of fat getting ready to lay eggs. A smaller bird is not yet mature. Greg also said he likes to add a little honey to the melted butter he injects in to the bird. My friend adds a little organic apple juice for the same reason. This recipe calls for a 12- to 14-pound turkey but any size will work. My mother always put the cheese cloth soaked in butter over the breast of the turkey!
Langmo Family Roast Turkey
12-14 pound Jennie-O turkey
1 ¼ cup Kosher Salt
Fresh Herbs chopped – rosemary, thyme, sage, chives
1 cup olive oil
½ red onion sliced
3-4 carrots sliced
Chicken Broth – 3-4 cups
Cheesecloth – folded 3 times
2 sticks of butter
5 gallon pail or cooler or a brining bag big enough to hold the bird
DIRECTIONS:
1. 48 hours before cooking brine your turkey. Using a 5 gallon pail, cooler or brining bag mix kosher salt and water. Add enough water to cover the bird. If using a brining bag lay the turkey breast side down. Brine the turkey 12-18 hours in a cooler with ice or in a refrigerator. After brining, thoroughly wash the turkey, including the cavity – pat dry.
2. Place the turkey in a 9 x 13 pan. Pour half of the olive oil over the turkey rubbing oil into the skin. Season with garlic salt and lemon pepper. Place the chopped herbs over the turkey and pour remaining olive oil over the herbs. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
3. The day of serving – place turkey in a roaster with the carrots and onions on the bottom. Melt one stick of butter. Inject butter into the turkey using an injector or syringe (we use an injector from Williams-Sonoma – but you can go to your vet and get a large syringe). A nice twist to the butter injection is to include a few ounces of honey with the injected butter! It adds a natural, yet subtle sweetness.
4. Pour 2-3 cups of the turkey (chicken) broth in the roaster. Preheat oven to 425F. When oven is preheated turn down to 335-340F. Place turkey in oven. Make sure to have a meat thermometer in the turkey. Some chefs remove the pop-up indicator that comes with turkey and place the thermometer in that hole.
Melt the remaining butter – fold cheesecloth three times and soak it in the melted butter until butter is absorbed. After cooking the turkey for 30 minutes place butter-soaked cheesecloth over the breast. Baste with the turkey (chicken) broth at that time. Then, baste with the broth every 20-25 minutes until done. Cook turkey to 160-165F, no more. As broth evaporates, add more. Don’t let the pan go dry as the heat will pull moisture out of the bird. (Any honey or other sugar-based product on the outside of the bird may cause the skin to become black, be careful here.) It has been found that top-dressing the meat with a little of the juice from the bottom of the pan adds flavor to the deboned meat. Garnish the platter with the veggies from the pan. ENJOY!
Notes:
Typically, a 12-13 pound turkey takes around 2 ½ hours. A 14-15 pound turkey takes around 3 hours or a little over. However, cooking time can vary based on a number of factors including the type of pan, if there is anything else being cooked in the oven and how “true to temperature” your oven cooks.
While 18 -20 pounds may sound like a lot of meat, we have found that the larger birds, being slightly more mature, carry a higher fat content adding to the delicious flavor and tenderness. Left overs are never a problem!
When cooking turkey on a Weber grill do not use the cheesecloth. Scrape off most of the herbs before cooking and place them in the cavity. Using hickory charcoal or other wood adds a nice flavor also. Furthermore, cooking time will be affected by outside temperature (-20F or 75F) and wind speed. It may be necessary to open the cover a bit to encourage air flow to keep coals burning evenly. Place the charcoal on opposite sides of the grill with the pan in the middle with the keel bone parallel to the charcoal. Use plenty of charcoal but keep a close eye on things as the bird will tend to finish quickly towards the end of the cook time.
Using wood chunks can also add extra flavor but can make the skin very dark and may not present as nicely as you would like. However, the moisture and flavor should be excellent. Some don’t use wood chunks if entertaining and want a nice presentation. However, cutting the meat off the bone and presenting it on a platter is also an option.