My earlier column with recipes from the Rumford Cookbook promoted a conversation with a friend from Kingston, Sandy Smith. She told me she researched about the Rumford cookbooks and recognized one cover. She found a Rumford Complete Cookbook from 1940 in her cookbooks. We discussed the importance of this "new" baking powder. This was made in Rumford, Rhode Island in 1859. The community became known as the "kitchen capital of the world" with cook ooks between the late 1800s and 1940.
With fish going on sale during Lent, I looked at the fish recipes. The lobster section had directions for selecting a fresh lobster, male or female. The male lobster is best for boiling and the female best for salads and sauces. The cookbook cautioned against selecting a lobster that is too large because it will be tough. You need a large kettle with salted, boiling water. Put the live lobster in head first and boil for 20 to 30 minutes.
Now I have never done this but my cousin has. She had four live lobsters shipped to Indianapolis for a special supper. She told me NEVER to boil live lobster. They try to crawl out and screech. It was awful. So, frozen will work for me.
Lobster Croquettes
Meat of one good sized lobster, boiled
1/2 cup milk
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. flour
a grating of nutmeg
1 tsp. lemon juice
salt and pepper to taste
1 egg
1 cup bread crumbs
Mince the lobster meat as fine as possible. Cream the butter and flour in a saucepan and when mixed, add milk. Cook to a thick sauce. Add lemon juice, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Stir in the lobster. Spread on a plate to cool, about half an inch thick. When cool roll with hands into the shape of a cutlet or a thick cork. Beat egg and roll into bread crumbs, pressing in so they don't fall off. Fry until golden brown in hot fat, turning once. Drain before serving.
---
Creamed peas brings back childhood memories. The Rumford Cookbook added ham and served it in potato nests. We just had it over toast!
Creamed Ham and Peas in Potato Nests
Potato Nests:
2 cup thick mashed potatoes
1 Tbsp. cream
1 beaten egg
1 Tbsp. chopped onion
1 tsp. Rumford baking powder
salt and pepper to taste
1 Tbsp. melted butter
1/2 c. fine bread crumbs
Add egg, onion cream, and seasonings to mashed potatoes. Add baking powder and beat thoroughly. On a well grease baking sheet, shape into circular forms with a well in the center. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake in a 425 degree oven until golden brown. Meanwhile, make peas.
White sauce:
3 Tbsp. flour
3 Tbsp. butter
1 1/2 cup milk
1 tsp. Rumford Baking Powder
Melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk slowly, stirring. Cook over low heat until thickened. Add baking powder. Then add:
1 cup diced ham
1 cup cooked peas
1 tsp. chopped parsley
salt and pepper to taste
Pour into hot potato nests and serve immediately.
---
I do crafts with ladies from Kingston several times a year. We have a potluck at noon. The last time Sandy brought Pineapple Banana Bread. She got the recipe from the Ostmark cookbook. Her husband liked it and said, "You should make sure that recipe lady friend of yours gets this one."
Pineapple Banana Bread by Donna Dawson
3 cup flour
2 cup sugar
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
Combine in a large bowl. In another bowl, beat the following:
3 eggs
1 1/4 cup vegetable oill
2 tsp. vanilla
1 - 8 ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained
2 c mashed bananas
Stir above into dry ingredients. Pour into two greased loaf pans and bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes. Cool before removing from pans.