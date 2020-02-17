White sugar cookies are always a favorite for everyone. We probably have our own favorites but here are a few I have collected. The number of cookies from the recipe varies so sometimes I use one or the other.
---
My mother's recipe is almost a shortbread cookie. It is fairly firm. It makes 36 cookies. She would use colored sugar for the season, sprinkles, or even drizzle a little frosting. My kids loved when Grandma came with her cookies!
Mom's Sugar cookies
1 cups butter
1cups sugar
1 egg
2 tsp. vanilla
2 2/3 cups flour
1/4 tsp. salt
Cream butter and sugar, beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour and salt and add to butter mixture. Cover dough and chill at least one hour. Preheat over to 400 degrees. Roll into balls and flatten with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake 8 to 10 minutes on a greased cookie sheet.
---
Several years ago when Julianne Johnson did this column, she had a white sugar cookie recipe. Through the wonders of social media, Julianne sent it to me in November. It is Bonnie Olson Jans' recipe from her mother Betty Olson. (I hope I have that right!) Now a "moderate oven" was a term our mothers and grandmothers knew. I googled it and the Merriam-Webster Dictionary states it is between 325 and 400 degrees. Some of the cooking websites say 350 degree. Just watch to make sure they do not burn, which is very easy with sugar cookies.
Julianne Johnson's Sugar Cookies
3/4 cup sugar
1 cups shortening
1 egg
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Form into balls and press with a glass dipped in sugar. Bake in a moderate oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
---
This last cookie recipe was Marilyn Judd's by way of Margi Gilbertson. We were stamping and I got there a little early. Margi was making her cookies for us and she told me she loved Marilyn Judd's recipe. I had to ask her for the recipe again, not sure if I copied it down the first time or not. These are a softer cookie. The recipe makes 10 dozen and Margi says she often cuts it in half. I worked with Marilyn at the hospital for years. Every Tuesday morning when the Shopper was delivered, Marilyn would bring it to morning coffee and write out her grocery list. We all listened to the weekly specials and talked about what to buy for supper and recipes we liked!
World's Best Sugar Cookies by Marilyn Judd
1 cups powdered sugar
1 cups sugar
1 cups softened butter
1 cups veg. oil
2 eggs beaten
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cream of tartar
1/4 tsp. salt
5 cups flour
Cream sugars & butter. Add remaining ingredients and stir well. Roll into balls. Press with glass bottom dipped in sugar. Bake 10 - 12 min. at 350. Makes 10 dozen.
---
I have printed my corn bread recipe before. It makes a glass 8 by 8 pan. For our church's Veteran Supper, I have brought the corn bread for two years. The first year I made 10 pans; this year I made 12 and we ran out! As I was carrying in a dozen 8 by 8 pans of cornbread, I asked myself "What cook makes 12 pans of corn bread?" I decided I would play with Sarah's recipe to make a jelly roll size pan for next year's supper. Since my husband and I would eat corn bread for 4 months, I thought I would take it to the next potluck. Well, I ended up with TWO 10-by-15 pans, so I am glad it was not for the two of us!
Sarah's Con Bread, Potluck Size
2 1/2 cups flour
2 cups corn meal
2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
8 eggs
2 cans cream-style corn
2 cups canned corn
1 can well drained crushed pineapple
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Beat sugar and butter, adding eggs. Mix together corn meal, flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Add cream style and regular corn along with pineapple. Mix in dry ingredients and cheese. Spread in 2 greased 10-by-15-inch pan. Bake in 350 degrees on 2 levels. After 15 minutes change pans from top to bottom. Bake another 10 to12 minutes.