As we return to some activities and get back to the “new normal,” it is a joy to see some churches returning to Sunday morning coffee and soup and sandwich suppers.
---
I needed to make a coffee cake and had a favorite one in mind. I thought I had submitted it to my mother’s church cookbook. I did not but I found this one. I wanted to use what I had in the house and I did not have any canned peaches. So I substituted 1 1/2 bags of frozen sweet dark cherries. These were the one pound bags. I thawed and rinsed them and let them dry on paper towels. I was very generous with the cherries. That is probably why the young lady said to me, “Darlene, this gets grand champion!” If you take it out of the oven soon enough and the coffee cake gets cool, you can use the glaze. I did not have a cool coffeecake and it was delicious without the glaze.
Peach Streusel Coffee Cake
5 Tbsp. melted butter
3 eggs, beaten
2 pkg. dry yeast
1 large can sliced peaches
1 pkg. yellow cake mix
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup flour
2/3 cup warm water
1/4 cup brown sugar
Dissolve yeast in warm water. Melt butter and set aside. Measure 1 1/2 cup cake mix and reserve the rest. Mix flour, sugar, eggs, and yeast mixture. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed until smooth. Spread evenly in a greased 9 by 13 pan. Cut peaches into small pieces and place on top. Mix remaining cake mix with brown sugar and butter, will be lumpy. Sprinkle on top of coffeecake. Bake 30 to 40 minutes at 375 degrees.
Mix glaze together and drizzle over the top of the cool coffeecake::
1 cup sifted powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. water or milk
1 Tbsp. white corn syrup
---
So, I did find the coffeecake recipe I was looking for, later of course. It is easy and very tasty. I knew I had submitted it to that cook book but it was under Heritage Recipes because it is an old German recipe. After rising, and before baking, you can sprinkle any fresh or canned fruit on top. My family’s favorite was fresh blueberries.
Dimpled Kuchen
1 cup milk, scaled
1 1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 tsp. salt
2 pkg. dry yeast
2 eggs, beaten
3 to 3 1/2 c flour
1/4 cup very warm water
Add butter, sugar, and salt to warm milk. Cool to lukewarm. Dissolve yeast in warm water with a pinch of sugar. After a few minutes, stir into warm milk mixture. Beat eggs and 1 cup of flour. Add remaining flour alternately with the milk mixture. Beat well. Pour into a greased 9 by 13 pan; let rise 1 hour in a warm place. Add about 2 cups of cut up fruit on top. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.
---
Last week Family Fare had some wonderful, young asparagus on sale and I purchased some. I did freeze a few bunches but made this wonderful asparagus tart. My favorite way to eat this anti-oxidant rich vegetable is to bake it. But this tart is easy and does not make a huge amount.
Cheesy Asparagus Tart
1 pound of washed and trimmed asparagus
1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed
1 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 cup fresh grated Parmesan Cheese
1 T finely mince onion
3 egg yolks
2 tsp. olive oil
zest of one lemon
salt and pepper to taste
3 T whole milk
Leave asparagus in long pieces and boil for 2 or 3 minutes until bright green and slightly crisp. Cool right away in ice water. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out puff pastry on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Roll the edges up slightly and prick all over with a fork. Bake about 10 minutes. Meanwhile mix egg yolks, milk, mozzarella cheese, onion, salt and pepper in a bowl. Drain and dry the cooled asparagus and mix with the olive oil. Arrange the long spears of asparagus on the puff pastry and spoon the egg mixture on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and grate the lemon peel over all. Bake about 15 to 20 minutes until the egg mixture is set. Makes 6 servings.