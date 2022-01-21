Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for a Sweetheart Coffee and Rolls at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Julie Rydberg will discuss paintings she's made of several landmark buildings in downtown. Elaine Randt will provide music.
Elsie Friesen of Mountain Lake will be the featured speaker with the topic of "Rescued and Restored." Members will be asked to recall times they might have rescued or restored someone else, or helped someone who "was stuck."
To reserve a spot for the Sweetheart Coffee and Rolls, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Feb. 7.
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Shady's in Litchfield.