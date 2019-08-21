Next seven days
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Today is the last day of regular hours at the Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center. The aquatic center will be open for adjusted hours on Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 based on staff availability and weather forecasts. For more information, visit the pool’s Facebook page or call 320-587-2975.
Be creative at the Improv Club for youth age 8 or older 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28, at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Heather, the librarian, is teaching this class on improvisational theater. No lines to learn, you and your friends come up with the ideas. This event is free and at the end of the summer a performance is scheduled during Red Rooster Days. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
All abilities welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Play your best hand at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Billed as the “best Irish band in bluegrass,” JigJam is playing 7-9 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park, 167 First St. S., Winsted. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 22
It’s fresh from the garden at Litchfield’s farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
The Minnesota State Fair, also known as the Great Minnesota Get-Together, opens today and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Gate admission is $15 for adults age 13-64; $13 for seniors age 65 or older; $13 for children age 5-12; and free for children age 4 or younger. Gate hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Labor Day. For a daily schedule of events, directions and more, visit mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4400.
Buy it fresh at the Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Aug. 23
Families are welcome at Story Hour 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
It’s homegrown or homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Piano music by Jim Nelson 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Aug. 24
18th annual Youth Conservation Field Day at Gopher Campfire Club grounds, 24718 County Road, Hutchinson. This event is for youth age 6-17. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration with activities to start at 10 a.m. Sessions include: trapshooting, archery duck calling, black powder, .22 pistols/rifles and conservation. The fee is $5. For more information, email Stephen at ksknels@hutchtel.net.
The Brownton Rod & Gun Club, 108th St., Brownton, is hosting its first Summer Party. The schedule starts at 7 a.m. with a fishing contest on Lake Marion. The afternoon features bean bag and horseshoe tournaments beginning at 2 p.m. The evening offers DJ music by Jim Jordahl 6-10 p.m. Raffle drawings feature a grand prize of a Larson LX185 OB with a 150 HP Mercury 4s or other prizes ranging from paddleboards and kayaks to cash and more. To reserve a camping spot or for more information, call the club house at 320-328-5769.
Live music by Mark Jepson “Jack Slade” 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
If you didn’t get enough of the Johnny Holm Band at the McLeod County Fair, you can see them again 8:30 p.m.-midnight int he Big Tent at Stiftungsfest at Norwood Young America. The $6 admission includes all music and entertainment. For more information, visit stiftungsfest.org.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Live music by Traveled Ground 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Sept. 1: Marco Vendrame; Sept. 8: Chloe Hope; Sept. 15: Trent Shaw; Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers and Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
If you’re a fan of Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris and Tammy Wynette, don’t miss Kimberly Kaye, storyteller, songwriter and entertainer. She is headlining at 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 2402 County Road 7, Stewart, is hosting a community bonfire 6-8 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy free hot dogs, s’mores, music and games. For more information, call the church office at 320-562-2647.
Monday, Aug. 26
Open Mic 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is for youth age 10-18. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Performances are limited to no more than 7 minutes. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Audition for Hutchinson Theatre Company’s fall comedy, “Seasonal Allergies,” 6:30-8 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Mary Fylling is directing the show. No preparation is necessary for actors. A second night of auditions is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, also at New Journey UCC Church. For more information, email info@hutchtheatre.org.
Summer music jam 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Bring your voice, guitar, fiddle or other instruments and join the fun. All music styles are welcome. Bring chord sheets if available. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3077.
Shuffle up the cards for Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Everyone is welcome at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Attend the Little Red School House annual picnic 5-7:30 p.m., 20553 CSAH 28, Litchfield. This event features supper for a the cost of a freewill donation, plus old-fashioned games for kids and silent auction.
The Meeker County Museum is hosting a new book club with the theme of “Minnesotans in War” at 6:30 p.m. The featured book is “One Drop in a Sea of Blue: The Liberators of the Ninth Minnesota.” Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. The group is meeting at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to reserve your spot, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Aug. 29
New singers and spouses are welcome at the Litchfield Area Male Chorus Kick-off Picnic at 6:30 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Lions Park on Lake Ripley. The first practice is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Litchfield High School choir room, 901 Gilman Ave. For more information, call Tom Johnson at 320-282-6033.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday, Aug. 30
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Red Rooster Days in Dassel kicks off with an evening of laughs by No Lines Improv. The comedy troupe is performing 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077 or dassel.com.
Live music by Emily Williams 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Last day for kids and teens to collect prizes for participating in the Hutchinson Public Library’s summer reading programs. For more information, stop by the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., or call 320-587-2368.
Red Rooster Days in Dassel starts with two bike rides: 18-mile ride at 9 a.m. or 7-mile ride at 9:30 p.m., both at Breeds Park. Register at dassel.com. Other highlights include a bean bag tournament at noon, Grande Day Parade at 2 p.m. The parade route is from Fifth Street to William Avenue to Willis Street to Lake Street. After the parade is an ice cream social at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. The Ambassador Coronation is at 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students. End the day on a musical note with a street dance featuring live music by Cracklin’ Blue 8 p.m.-midnight. Cover charge is $5. For more information, visit dassel.com.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Red Rooster Days in Dassel features a community worship services 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. The Sew Friendly Quilt Guild presents “Autumn Festival of Quilts” 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Dassel Covenant Church, 301 Lake St. E., Dassel. Minn-E-Rod Tractor Pull starts at 2 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue. Next up is a brat feed 6-9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park and a concert at 7 p.m. featuring Glen Kaiser Cigar Box Guitar Music at Covenant Church. End the evening with fireworks, rain or shine, at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park. For more information, visit dassel.com.
Monday, Sept. 2 It’s Labor Day.
Dassel Red Rooster Days in Dassel start with the 5-mile run and 1-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m. at Dassel Ball Park. Tour the Dassel History Center, 901 First St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The quilt show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Covenant Church. Billed as the “Largest Chicken BB in the state” is served 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Dassel Ball Field. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the gate. Also at the ball field is the classic car show, rooster crowing contest, concert, kids pedal tractor pull, golden egg hunt and more. For more information, visit dassel.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
First day of school for Hutchinson and Litchfield students.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Classic Car Cruise 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. This event is hosted by the Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club. Any vehicle is welcome including classics and new remake classics, finished ones or works in progress. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Brick Heads welcomes youth age 4-14 weekly at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This is an opportunity to build with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus is beginning its rehearsal season 7 p.m. in the Litchfield High School choir room, 901 Gilman. Rehearsals are 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through November. For more information, call Tom Johnson at 320-282-6033.
Live music by Josie Sanken 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Sept. 6
It’s Biscay Days with three days of live music. Friday night features Bill Litzau and Open Highway 6-8 p.m. followed by the Original Shaw Band 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Saturday has Ron E. Cash doing a Johnny Cash Tribute show 2-5 p.m. with the Devon Worley Band 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Sunday’s headliner is Sherwin and Pam Linton and the Cotton Kings 1-5 p.m., all events are at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
Saturday, Sept. 7
United Way of McLeod County is hosting the first annual Kickin’ It for McLeod County kickball tournament 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Roberts Park, 1605 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Form a team and play a fun day of kickball to support the United Way Activities Scholarship Program. The fee is $250/team. All proceeds go towards ensuring kids and families in McLeod County can participate in extracurricular activities without worrying about economic barriers. The event goal is to raise $10,000. For more information, call Hannah at 320-587-3613 or email hannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
It’s open gym for all ages 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Sept. 9
Makerspace is 4:30-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month for youth age 10-18 at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next session is Monday, Oct. 14. The program continues through Dec. 9. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Live music by the Garys featuring Gary Mons and Gary Stibal 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.; 320-587-9929.
It’s Appraisal Day 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 N. Marshall, Litchfield. Minnesota historian Stephen Osman is evaluating Civil War artifacts. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Karaoke Night 7-10 p.m. Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.,900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14
45th annual Arts & Crafts Festival/Taste of Hutchinson at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours for this rain-or-shine event are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday with live music continuing to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale outdoors at the entrance of the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Barn Sale, 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 320-587-8868.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Luce Line Lace-Up offers runners the option of picking their distance: 1 mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration is open at lucelinelaceup.com.
Tweens and teens age 12-18 are welcome 1:30-3 p.m. for activities at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The group meets the second and fifth Saturday of the month. The next session is Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Live music by Tony Cuchetti 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
The Mid-Minnesota Band, always a crowd-pleaser, is on the Litchfield Opera House’s schedule for 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. The Opera House is at 136 Marshall Ave. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The Winsted Veterans Memorial dedication is 1 p.m. along the southwestern edge of Hainlin Park. For more information, email info@winstedveteransmemorial.org.
Craig Bishop of Hutchinson is giving an author talk at 2 p.m. about his book, “Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist,” at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2109.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Deadline to purchase tickets for the McLeod County Senior Expo is today. This year’s keynote speaker is Lindsay Whalen, University of Minnesota women’s head basketball coach. The $10 ticket price includes morning coffee, workshops, speakers, vendor booths and lunch. Tickets are available for purchase at the Hutchinson Event Center and First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information: Call Nancy Ellefson at 320-864-7798
Thursday, Sept. 19
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., is hosting its annual chili feed at 5 p.m. followed by a live music show at 7 p.m. featuring Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band. The group plays classic country ranging from Johnny Cash to Kitty Wells. Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $7 for chili feed, $7 for music show or $12 for both. To learn more, call 320-535-0829.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Nate Case 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sixth annual Fall into Family Fun at the St. John’s Education Center, 17260 U.S. Highway 12, Cokato. This rain-or-shine event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features games and crafts for children, train/tractor rides, petting zoo, face painting and more. The money raised from this event goes to an agricultural scholarship in memory of Brandon Scherping.
CRUSHED 6: Young Guns 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Sponsored by CRUSHED Pro Westling and Wrestling With the Dawg podcast features the following: “The Young Gun” Riley Jackson, Darin Corbin, Arik Cannon, Willmar’s own Chris Cro, Moses Mayhem and Angel Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show start at 7 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the door.
Daisy Dillman Acoustic at 8 p.m. at Mug Shots Bar & Grill, 100 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos. For more information, call the bar at 320-877-7525.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mike Shaw and the Papa Band featuring fellow inductees is performing at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by Karina Kern 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St.S.W., has extended the “Then and Now” exhibit featuring 18 historic photographs of the nine towns in McLeod County juxtaposed with their colorful, modern-day counterparts. The show will hang through Thursday, Aug. 22. Also showing at art center through Aug. 22 is “Becoming Whole: In Pieces,” a group exhibition featuring work from members of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum presents the exhibit “A Kernel of Time: Celebrating the 70th annual Cokato Corn Carnival” through Sept. 28. The exhibit encompasses the history of the community event, starting from its origins in 1950 to present day. It features crowns, sashes, and dresses of past royalty, sound recordings of the Cokato Corn Carnival Band, and a video of the 1979 bed races. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. It showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
View the collection of cameras on display through September at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum also features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month through Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
