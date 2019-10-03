Next seven days
Friday, Oct. 4
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market meets weekly 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
DJ and karaoke featuring Sub Zero Entertainment 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield; 320-693-9008.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Hutchinson Farmers Market is open for business 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Enjoy jolly old England at the Minnesota Renaissance Fair, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, is happening rain or shine 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 29, plus Friday, Sept. 27. Admission: adult: $24.95, senior: $22.95, child: $15.95. A free shuttle is available from Mystic Lake Casino. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com or call 952-445-7361.
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" is the free family movie at 10 a.m. at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the theater at 320-849-3051.
It’s free family fun 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at K&B Kreekside Orchard’s open house, 23578 State Highway 22, Litchfield. This event features petting zoo, bouncy house, door prizes and treats. For more information, call 320-593-8189.
Nelson Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, begins today and continues through Oct. 27, including MEA Oct. 17-18. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01-5:01 p.m. Sunday. Activities range from fun houses and farm animals to corn cob golf, hay jump and pumpkin tower. Admission is $10, children age 2 or younger are free. For more information, call 320-693-7750 or visit nelsonfarm.com.
East coast entertainer Jimmy Mazz is bringing his "Legends & Laughter" show to the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. The performance begins at 2 p.m. and features comedy and musical impressions. Reserved tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Event Center or by calling 320-234-5656. This event is a fundraiser for the Hutchinson Senior Center.
Great Gatsby Gala 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. This event features live music by the West Metro Big Band. Tickets are $25 and features appetizers, beverages, dancing and cash bar. This event has a speakeasy atmosphere. Password required. Period dress is optional. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Relaunch Day Party with worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by party activities 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Celebrate Litchfield's 150th anniversary with a special screening of "Litchfield is Our Home" at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Hollywood Theater in downtown Litchfield. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available. This production was performed during the city's sesquicentennial celebration in July. DVDs of the show will also be available for $10.
The Opera House Players will perform the one-act play “In the Bag!” from 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. The story by Francis Bartram is about two regular longtime volunteers of a thrift store who find each day pretty much the same as the one before. Things take a turn, when the workers find some money as they sort through new donations. Just as they decide what to do with it, two new volunteers arrive. What should they do? Tickets are $6 at the door or $5 with a donation of a clothing item in good repair. For more information, call Connie Lies at 320-535-0224.
It’s live music by Josie Sanken 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Oct. 13: Tim Fast; Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brooks Bollinger will share his Catholic experience as a coach, player and regular person at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Church of St. Philip, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Lunch and fellowship will follow. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313 or shepherdofsouls.org.
All ages are welcome 6-8 p.m. at open gym at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Oct. 7
Hall Walking Club is offered 6:45-7:45 a.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato High School/Middle School complex, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Walking is available Monday-Friday. Purchase your yellow Hall Walking Club badge for $2 at the D-C Community Education office 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no walking when there are conferences, when school is not in session or when school is canceled due to inclement weather. For more information, call 320-286-4120.
It’s Fun with 4-H @ the Library 3:45-4:30 p.m. This after-school program for youth meets at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. October's program theme is pumpkins. Projects include pumpkin pie playdough and pumpkin pie in a bag. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next sessions are Monday, Nov. 4, and Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, call Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian, at 320-587-2368 or Darcy Cole, 4-H program coordinator, at 320-484-4305.
Shuffle up a winning hand at Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em welcomes card players 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Young adult novelist Megan Peterson is talking about her new book “The Liar’s Daughter” at 6:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2368.
Harvest dance is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. Future programs include a black-and-orange dance and pizza party on Oct. 29. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first ever “New Historians” program at 10 a.m. at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is a youth event aimed at students grade K-12, homeschool, public school, charter school and parochial school. This event is reoccurring and includes hands-on activities, games and discussion revolving around McLeod County history. If you’re a homeschool parent or public school teacher and would like more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Professor Dave Page is the featured speaker at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. The topic of his program is “Key West and the Civil War." All meetings are approximately 2 hours in length and include light snacks and refreshments. A single membership is $25 and a family membership is $35. The group meets at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Harvest Madness 4-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield; 320-535-0829
Karaoke Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Galleries, museums
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Upcoming discount days are Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.