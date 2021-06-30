Thursday, July 1
It’s outdoor fun for preschoolers at Storytime 10 a.m. at Library Square. The program is free and no advance registration is required. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy having a story read out loud. For more information, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Tickets are on sale for Faith Lutheran Women’s Garden Tour 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tickets are $10 each and $5 for children younger than 12. The price of the ticket includes lunch and self-guided tours of five local gardens. Buy tickets at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-234-8403.
Litchfield’s Thriving Thursday concert features live music by the Everett Smithson Band, which will take listeners on a musical journey down the Mississipi River from Brainerd to New Orleans, including children’s songs. Future performers include: July 8, Watercade; July 15, Pill Poppers, a women’s quartet that performs songs from the 1960s; July 22, Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s; July 29, Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, with a fun, interactive evening of children’s music. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Friday, July 2
Calling all preschoolers! Litchfield Public Library’s Storytime is 10 a.m. outdoors in the empty lot next to the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4
Live music by Duke Zucku 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. Future performers include: July 10, Cheese Bots; July 11, Paul Drinkwine; July 17-18, John Beck; July 24-25, Derelict Trio. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, July 4
Live music by John Beck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future acts include: July 11, Tyler Herwig; July 18, Joey Stephens; Aug. 1, Josie Sanken; Aug. 8, Adam Daniel; Aug. 15, Clark Machtemes & Traveled Ground. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Celebrate the Fourth with parades and fireworks. To find out what’s happening in the area, see the story on B1.
Monday, July 5
The 65th annual Watercade in Litchfield kicks off today with a medallion hunt. Clues will be announced at 10 a.m. each morning beginning July 5 on KLFD (AM 1410 or FM 95.9).
Tuesday, July 6
Watercade’s Prince and Princess for a Day 5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield High School gym, 901 Gilman Ave. Registration is through Litchfield Community Education, 320-693-2354.
Wine & Words 5:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This month’s book discussion is about “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Admission is free but advance registration is requested at tinyurl.com/mfxu9fky. The book club meets the first Tuesday of the month. The next session is Aug. 3. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Wednesday, July 7
The Cogley Sisters featuring Linda Evenson, Bobbi Ludewig and Patti Hoerner are performing at the Noon Concert Series, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Following the free concert, a salad lunch with a suggested donation of $8 is served in the Peace Center. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe launches its Music in the Park series tonight with a meal served 6-7 p.m. and live music by Country Fried Grubers 6:30 p.m., all at Oak Leaf Park. Future outdoor performers are: July 14, Blake Concertina and Friends; July 21, John Beck; July 28, Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call Janet Hall at 320-455-7927.
Runners of all abilities are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
