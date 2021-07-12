Thursday, July 8
The Dassel History Center, 901 First St., is hosting the new show "A World of Art" through July 30. It features more than 50 paintings, textiles and objects from 20 countries collected by Kurt and Paula Meyer of Edina. Kurt Meyer will talk about the exhibit 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Refreshments will be served. The exhibit and program are sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Calling all preschoolers! It's Storytime 10 a.m. at Library Square. The program is free and no advance registration is required. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy having a story read out loud. For more information, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Silver Lake Music in the Park is back. Live music by Country Fried Grubers and Family 7 p.m. with a light meal served 6-7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. The final concert of the season is July 15 and features Good Decision.
Watercade is happening July 8-11, so there isn't a Thriving Thursday concert tonight. Future performers include: July 15, Pill Poppers, a women’s quartet that performs songs from the 1960s; July 22, Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s; July 29, Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, with a fun, interactive evening of children’s music. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Friday, July 9
Bring your chair or blanket for Litchfield Public Library's Storytime 10 a.m. outdoors in the empty lot next to the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Watercade events today include: 4:30-6 p.m. sand sculpture; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Lake Ripley Cemetery tours; 5 p.m. tennis tournament; 6-9 p.m. beach party and fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit watercade.com.
Saturday, July 10
Watercade features 6:15 a.m. registration for fishing contest; 6:30 a.m. registration for 4-mile run and kids 1-mile run; 7:30 a.m. registration for fun walk; 8 a.m. tennis tournament; 9 a.m. softball tournament; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Art in the Park; 10:30 a.m. kiddie parade; 1:30 p.m. lip sync contest; 6 p.m. Grand Day Parade; 8 p.m.-midnight live music by the Dee Miller Band at the American Legion. For more information, visit watercade.com.
Faith Lutheran Women's Garden Tour 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This self-guided tour features five local gardens and lunch. Tickets are $10 and $5 for children younger than 12. Purchase tickets at the Faith Lutheran Church office, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson.
Top Truck Takeover 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Ten food trucks will be competing to be crowned the best food truck in Minnesota with a $500 cash prize. This event also features live music by the Full Throttle Band and Jason Paulson Band and games by local nonprofits. Advance admission tickets are $5 and day of event tickets will be $8 ($1 from each ticket will be donated to nonprofits that are running the games). For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11
Live music by Duke Zucku 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. Future performers include: July 10: Cheese Bots; July 11: Paul Drinkwine; July 17-18: John Beck; and July 24-25: Derelict Trio. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, July 11
Live music by John Beck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future acts include: July 11, Tyler Herwig; and July 18, Joey Stephens; July 25: TBA; Aug. 1: Josie Sanken; Aug. 8: Adam Daniel; Aug. 15: Clark Machtemes & Traveled Ground. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Watercade features 8 a.m. tennis tournament and softball tournament; 11 a.m. golf tournament and bean bag tournament; and 3 p.m. royalty coronation. For more information, visit watercade.com.
Monday, July 12
Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association is hosting a three-day middle school masterclass 9-11 a.m. for grades 6-8 at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Learn more about directing, acting, playwriting, auditioning and more. For more information or to register, call Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, July 13
Looking for something to do today? Learn about local history by visiting local museums. Options include: the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson; Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield; Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St., Dassel; and the Cokato Museum and Akerlund Photo Studio, 175 Fourth St. S.W.
Wednesday, July 14
Sunday Morning Gospel with Gene Ebnet, Deb Wiprud, Joy Berg and Shannon Campbell is featured at the Noon Concert Series, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Following the free concert, a salad luncheon is served in the Peace Center. Suggested donation is $8. Future concert performers include: July 21: Stoney Point; July 28: Piano and Organ Duet with Dr. Joan Dixon DeVee and Brandon Begnaud; and Aug. 4: 2 Sisters. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Glencoe's Music in the Park series features a meal served 6-7 p.m. and live music by Blake's Concertina and Friends 6:30 p.m., all at Oak Leaf Park. Future outdoor performers are: July 21, John Beck; July 28, Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. For more information, call Janet Hall at 320-455-7927.
Runners of all abilities are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets to run a three-mile loop around Hutchinson 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.