Next seven days
Wednesday, July 10
View the Then and Now exhibit from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This exhibit uses photography by Erika Ritzel and historical research by Brian Leehan to showcase the recent history of all nine towns within McLeod County. A public reception is from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. The show continues through Friday, July 19. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Art at the Park is from 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the South Park Shelter in Hutchinson. This event is for elementary-age children. Sponsored by Peace Lutheran Church, the participants will learn about the Bible through artwork. Admission is free and the public is welcome. No advance registration required. For more information, call Sandy at 320-587-3031.
It’s Toddler Time at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is at 10:15 a.m. and continues through Aug. 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert Series features Josie Sanken in the sanctuary at 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 17: Brandon Begnaud and Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, piano and organ duets; July 24: Stoney Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb; July 31: BASICS and Aug. 7: Chuck Thiel on concertina. Admission is free to the concert and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Litchfield celebrates its 150th anniversary with the Mayor’s Prayer Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave. This event features music, entertainment and speakers. The cost is $10 a plate. This event is limited to 150 people. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3207. First Lutheran, Zio and Beckville churches of Litchfield are hosting an Agape Concert at 7 p.m. in Central Park. Following the concert, everyone is welcome for fellowship at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 E. Fourth St., Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Discover Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner. She leads a free community Taijifit class at 6 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2125.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, July 11
The Detour Band is back and with a new name: The Garys. Gary Mons and Gary Stibal are playing from 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-9929.
Litchfield’s annual summer celebration Watercade begins today with the Center Bank Brat Feed from 4-6 p.m. in the bank’s parking lot; Meeker County Dairy Association is serving free ice cream at 6 p.m. during Watercade Idol, both in Central Park.
Free swim from 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-5641.
Live music by Stoney Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb at 6 p.m. at the Silver Lake Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. Future performers include: July 18: Lowell Schubert and Friends; July 25: George Palma Band; and Aug. 1: Jim’s Brewers. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the upper level of the Silver Lake Auditorium. For more information, call Sandy Posusta at 320-510-1937.
Live music by Mike Munson from 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Karaoke Night from 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-455-4999.
Songs of Hope Concert at 7:30 p.m. at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, see the story on B1 or call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Friday, July 12
Story Hour is from 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market is open from 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Litchfield’s Watercade features the Kiwanis Club’s pancake and sausage breakfast from 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Central Park; Litchfield Rotary Club’s brat and hamburger feed at 4 p.m. in Ripley Memorial Park; Lake Ripley Cemetery tours from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Enter from the west. Freewill donations accepted; registration begins at 4:30 p.m. for sand sculpture building from 5-6 p.m. at Lake Ripley Beach in Memorial Park; tennis tournament at 5 p.m. at Litchfield High School tennis courts; beach party from 6-9 p.m. at Lake Ripley Beach in Memorial Park; Litchfield Blues Alumni Night at 7 p.m. with the Blues vs Loretto Larks at Optimist Park. Street dance from 9-11:30 p.m. at Lake Ripley. Music will break at 10 p.m. for fireworks and resume afterward.
Gates open for the RiverSong Music Festival at 5 p.m. Tonight’s schedule features at 6 p.m. Annie Fitzgerald; Good Morning Bedlam at 7 p.m.; Corey Medina at 8:15 p.m. and the Fabulous Armadillos at 9:30 p.m. The rain-or-shine festival is at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at riversongfestival.org.
Veterans Night. Hutchinson Huskies vs. Maple Plain Diamond Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field, Hutchinson.
Saturday, July 13
Litchfield Watercade features the following events today: Fishing contest at 8 a.m. at West Ripley Park, 40 boat limit. Registration starts at 6:15 a.m.; Lake Ripley Four-Mile Run at 7:30 a.m. at Ripley Memorial Park. Registration is from 6:30-7:15 a.m.; Kids’ One-Mile Run at 8:30 a.m. Registration is from 6:30-8:15 a.m.; tennis tournament at 8 a.m. at Litchfield High School courts; eighth annual Litchfield Fire Department softball tournament at 8 a.m. at VFW fields; bike ride at 9 a.m. from Jaycees shelter/Lake Ripley. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.; Art in the Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Central Park in downtown Litchfield; Litchfield Rescue Squad beef feed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Park; Friends of the Litchfield Public Library Used Book Sale is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the library; kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall’s east parking lot; Teddy Bear Band at 11 a.m. in Central Park; Lip sync contest at 1:30 p.m. at Central Park. All ages are welcome. Registration forms are available at Litchfield Community Education; Grand Day Parade at 6 p.m.; and Watercade Street Dance featuring Maiden Dixie and Mitch Gordon & the Unleaded Band at Meeker County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Get home safe using Joyride. Joyride tickets are 2 for $5.
Tour de Meeker is the new name for the Watercade Bike Ride. Participants can ride: 5-mile family-friendly ride, 15 miles, 25 miles, 50 miles or a metric century, which is 62 miles. Riders can start anytime between 7-9 a.m. The only group start is the family-friendly ride at 9 a.m. For more information or to register, visit tourdemeeker.com. This event is a fundraiser for the Meeker Memorial Foundation.
Gates open at 11 a.m. for RiverSong Music Festival. Performing today are the following: Katy Vernon at noon; Miss Myra & the Moonshiners at 12:50 p.m.; Chester Bay at 1:55 p.m.; St. George’s Folly at 3 p.m.; Dan Rodriguez at 4:05 p.m.; Kent Burnside & the Flood Brothers at 5:10 p.m.; Thunder & Rain at 6:15 p.m.; 4onthefloor at 7:30 p.m. and Fastball at 9:30 p.m. The outdoor festival is at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $32 and available for purchase at riversongfestival.org.
Sunday, July 14
Watercade features the following events today: Tennis tournament at 8 a.m. at Litchfield High School courts; eighth annual Litchfield Fire Department softball tournament at 8 a.m. at VFW Fields; four-person couples golf scramble at 11 a.m. at Litchfield Golf Course; Watercade bike dig from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lake Ripley beach in Memorial Park; Little Crow Ski Team at 1 p.m. at Lake Ripley beach in Memorial Park; eighth annual Masons bean bag tournament at 2 p.m. at Central Park. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. for $40/team. Advance registration is available at goldenfleecelodge.89@gmail.com or call Alex Hamm at 320-221-0187; royalty banquet from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House and queen coronation at 7 p.m. at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Admission is $5.
Friends and members of St. John’s Church of Biscay and Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake are hosting a Shotgun Blast, which is an afternoon of special hunting-related events including a performance by guest shooter Aaron Gould of the Gould Brothers, who have performed all over the United States. He will demonstrate his trick shooting from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and share his personal testimony. Starting at 11:30 a.m., food will be available and there will be archery, fishing for prizes, and a variety of other games for kids, as well as adults. At 1 p.m., there will be a dog retrieving demonstration. Those who attend the Shotgun Blast will also have a chance to win a variety of door prizes. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy this free event for the entire family. St. John’s is at 13372 Nature Ave., Hutchinson. For more information, email Roxanne Sladek at fiberfrm@gmail.com.
Live music from 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Brian “Doc” Stearns & Son is performing from 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: July 21: Tyler Herwig; July 28: Trent Shaw. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Hutchinson Huskies vs. Buffalo Bulldogs at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field, Hutchinson.
Monday, July 15
Challenger Sports Soccer Camp is for age 3-18. It takes place today through Friday at the Hutchinson High School campus practice fields, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. For more information, call Mike Jacobsen at 320-583-4643 or visit hutchsoccer.com. To register, visit chalengersports.com.
Open swimming is offered from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Litchfield High School pool, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is $1. There is no open swim July 1-5. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Deadline to register for the Twins vs. Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The fee of $20 includes a bus and ticket. Depart at 9:30 a.m. from the Hutchinson Recreation Center for 12:10 p.m. game. This activity is for all ages. For more information, call PRCE at 320-587-2975.
Buffalo Lake Days begins today and runs through Sunday. It offers a variety of events including supper and the Beer and Hymns Band on Wednesday; free bike road and family movie night on Thursday; free street dance with live music by the Country Fried Grubers and fireworks Friday night; fun run, kiddie parade, Grand Parade, Minn-E-Rod Pull, and street dance with Hollywood Blvd on Saturday; and community church service, Main Street history tour and antique tractor pull on Sunday. For a schedule of events, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Music in the Park features the Beer and Hymns Band at 6:30 p.m. Rain announcement will be made by noon Mondays on KDUZ Radio and KARP Radio. Rain location is the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 22: Blues Driver; July 29: Meire Grove Band; and Aug. 5: Gravel Road. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Play Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, July 16
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is opening a new exhibit featuring work by the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. The show will be on display through Aug. 23. Admission is free and the public is welcome to view it from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday; 320-587-7278.
Middle School Madness is for fifth- through eighth-graders. It has a new time and location — 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries and continues into August. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Learn to make an iMovie from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Makerspace at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in grades seventh-12th. Participants will learn to make a book trailer featuring your favorite book. All supplies and a snack will be provided. Admission is free but registration is required by calling 320-587-2368.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, July 17
Noon Concert Series features Brandon Begnaud and Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, piano and organ duets, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-3031.
Then and Now Reception from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This exhibit uses photography by Erika Ritzel and historical research by Brian Leehan to showcase the recent history of all nine towns within McLeod County. The show continues through Friday, July 19. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Passport to the Parks event: Books and Baseball with the Huskies from 6:15-10 p.m. at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex, 301 Ontario St. S.E., Hutchinson. Children are welcome to read with Huskies players, run the bases and watch the game prior to the game: Huskies vs. the Cokato Kernels. Each child will receive a free book, hot dog and water. This event is for children age 4-10. Please arrive by 6:15 p.m. Kids and parents get free admission until 7 p.m. For more information, email cheryl@achieveresultstogether.com.
Love a good whodunit? The Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., hosts a mystery book club from 7-8 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month.The next meeting is Aug. 21. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Huskies vs. Cokato Kernels at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field in Hutchinson.
Thursday, July 18
Beginner Book Club welcomes students age 6-12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N. This activity meets the third Thursday of the month. The next session is July 18; 320-693-2483.
Then and Now Reception from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This exhibit uses photography by Erika Ritzel and historical research by Brian Leehan to showcase the recent history of all nine towns within McLeod County.
Get a jump on Hutchinson Crazy Days from 5-7 p.m. Stop by the Welcome Station on the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Hutchinson. A savings lanyard will be given to the first 100 families. Also bring one receipt from Thursday to the Welcome Station for an opportunity to be entered in a prize drawing. Receipts must be dated July 18, 2019, and from a Hutchinson, Minnesota, business; 320-587-5252.
Free swim from 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-5641.
Live music by Tim and Kristi from 6-8 at Concerts in Central Park, Litchfield’s summer concert series.
Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20
Hutchinson Crazy Days. Picnic in the Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This event features a $5 lunch, live music and games for kids. For more information, call the Hutchinson Downtown Association at 320-234-5652.
Friday, July 19
Piano music by Marc Vaillancourt from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday-Sunday, July 19-21
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato present the musical “Man of La Mancha” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The play will also be staged Friday-Sunday, July 26-28. All shows are at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon St. S.W., Cokato. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door; fungusamongusplayers.org.
Saturday, July 20
Passport to the Parks event: Lunch at Law Enforcement Park. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the public is welcome to stop by, have a free hot dog lunch and visit with officers of the McLeod County Sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hutchinson Police Services.
Jamie Risner of JRRYoga Studio is teaching a free outdoor yoga class from 11-11:40 a.m. at the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, go to jrryoga.com/schedule. The next free class is Saturday, Aug. 17. For more information, email jrr.yoga@gmail.com.
Vineyard United Methodist Church is hosting Karaoke for the Food Shelf from 5-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 241 First Ave. S.E. This event is a fun fundraiser for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. For more information, call Sara Hein at 952-451-9219.
Sunday, July 21
Huskies vs. DC Saints at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
Monday, July 22
Hometown Golf Challenge Tailgating Party at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Golf Club. This event is sponsored by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252. To register, visit bit.ly/2019ChamberGolf.
Kid Summer Open Mic is a new program from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Youth age 10-18 are welcome to share their talents. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The next session is 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26; 320-693-2483.
Music in the Park features Blues Driver at 6:30 p.m. at Library Square. Social by Today’s Women of Hutchinson. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Tuesday, July 23
Summer dance is the activity from 7-8:30 p.m. for Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $5; 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, July 24
Noon Concert Series features Stoney Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
Thursday, July 25
Registration is open for the annual flower show at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. This event welcomes horticultural specimens and arrangements. Music and refreshments will be served during the public opening. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Live music by Gravel Road from 6-8 p.m. at Litchfield’s summer concert series, Concerts in Central Park. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Live music by Radio Acoustic from 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Thursday-Sunday, July 25-28
Hutchinson Theatre Company presents “Happy Days: A New Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for evening shows and 1:30 p.m. for matinee. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale in late June; hutchtheatre.org.
Litchfield Community Theatre is staging “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. For ticket information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Friday, July 26
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs at 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Friday-Sunday, July 26-28
Gates open at 8 a.m. for the three-day Orange Spectacular. It features Allis-Chalmers tractors and implements and takes place at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Highlights include live music by Stoney Point and Country Fried Grubers, field demonstrations, tractor pull, tractor ride, tractor parade, seminars, church service with the Rev. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For the show schedule, visit bit.ly/2La8CTM.
The second weekend run of “The Man of La Mancha” opens at 7 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon St. S.W., Cokato. Additional shows are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door; fungusamongusplayers.org.
Saturday, July 27
Deadline to register for Trail Cats Cycling, an introduction to mountain biking course for youth in fourth-through-12th grade. Coach Mike Roen is teaching this program. For more information or to register, email hutchtca@outlook.com.
Sibley Centennial Celebration: Prairie Party from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Sibley State Park, 800 Sibley Park Road, New London. Take a guided hike, enjoy a picnic presentation, live music and more. For details, call Kelsey Olson at 320-354-2002.
Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28
Minnesota Pottery Festival is outdoors on the grounds of Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; 320-587-2599.
Sunday, July 28
Live music by Trent Shaw from 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Monday, July 29
Music in the Park features the Meire Grove Band at 6:30 p.m. at Library Square. Social by McLeod County Relay for Life. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Summer Music Jam is at 7 p.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. All are welcome; 320-275-3077.
Tuesday, July 30
Open Mic Night from 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in grades seventh-12th. Teens can share their stories, poems, songs, skits or readings. Snacks will be provided. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, July 31
Noon Concert Series features the BASICS at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
2 Sisters are hosting Outdoor Music by the Lake at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This free event features local musicians performing from 5:30-9 p.m. Food and cash bar available.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting zAmya Theater’s production of “A Prairie Homeless Companion” from 7-8:30 p.m. This is a traveling live radio show broadcasting the realities of housing instability in southwest Minnesota, bringing visibility to rural homelessness. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Galleries, museums
Last chance to view the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., exhibit, “Recent Works: Teresa Audet and Wendy Thoreson.” The show closes on Wednesday, July 3. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Last chance to view the World War II artifacts exhibit at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The exhibit closes on Monday, July 1. While at the museum visit the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering discount admission of $2 from 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from June 25-Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
New this summer is free sidewalk chalk. Children are invited to express their creativity on the sidewalk by the Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The museum also features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
804dedb6dee01d8c8ffb0f37d1e429c3