Next seven days
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Daniel Oberreuter is performing an acoustic concert at 6:15 p.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. Oberreuter is the lead singer of the Christian band The Thirsting. Mass is at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner (freewill donation) at 5:45 p.m. The concert is at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free. Following the concert, guests are welcome to a meet and greet with Oberreuter. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-6507.
Runners of all abilities are welcome at the Hutchinson Community Running Group. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Shuffle up a winner at Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.1
Thursday, Sept. 12
Enjoy fresh-picked produce at Litchfield’s farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Live music by the Garys featuring Gary Mons and Gary Stibal 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.; 320-587-9929.
It’s Appraisal Day 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 N. Marshall, Litchfield. Minnesota historian Stephen Osman is evaluating Civil War artifacts. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Fresh is best at the Glencoe Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Brick Heads welcomes youth age 4-14 weekly at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This is an opportunity to build with Legos 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Love to sing? Join Crow River Singers. The group begins its rehearsals for its winter concerts 7-8:30 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church choir room, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The holiday concerts are Friday, Dec. 6, at Vineyard United Methodist Church and Sunday, Dec. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson. For more information, email hollymd55@hotmail.com.
Karaoke Night 7-10 p.m. Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.,900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Moonlight Bike Ride at 7 p.m. Meet at Outdoor Motion Bike Shop, 141 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This is a social ride for fun. Participants need to have lights on your bike and wear a helmet. For more information, call 320-587-2453.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus has started its rehearsal season 7 p.m. in the Litchfield High School choir room, 901 Gilman. Rehearsals are 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through November. For more information, call Tom Johnson at 320-282-6033.
Friday, Sept. 13
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
The musical group Mothrmov is presenting Hans Christian Andersen’s story of “The Ugly Duckling” at 10 a.m. at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel. For this performance, the story is put to music made with a harp, English horn and percussion instruments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The play also will be performed at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. For more information, call he history center at 320-275-3077 or the Litchfield library at 20-693-2483.
45th annual Arts & Crafts Festival/Taste of Hutchinson at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours for this rain-or-shine event are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday with live music continuing to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale outdoors at the entrance of the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Barn Sale, 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 320-587-8868.
It’s homegrown or homemade at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is showing the faith-based drama “The Favorite” at 7:15 p.m. following the movie meet and greet actors Hudson and Mark Harris. The movie is inspired by the true events of Luke Benjamin Bernard. His spiritual and physical transformation is told through the life of two brothers. For more information, call the Century 9 at 320-849-3051.
Live music by Jarrod Pederson 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Same-day registration and check-in for the Luce Line Lace-Up begins at 6:30 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. This event offers runners the option of picking their distance: 1 mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration is open at lucelinelaceup.com.
Hutchinson Farmers Market has extended hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
45th annual Arts & Crafts Festival/Taste of Hutchinson at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale is outdoors at the entrance of the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Barn Sale, 310 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 320-587-8868.
Minnesota Renaissance Fair, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, is happening rain or shine 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 29, plus Friday, Sept. 27. Admission: adult: $24.95, senior: $22.95, child: $15.95. A free shuttle is available from Mystic Lake Casino. For more information, visit renaissancefest.com or call 952-445-7361.
Magic Bob is performing his new magic show “The Magic of Eric Carle,” at 10:30 a.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-440-1012.
Tweens and teens age 12-18 are welcome 1:30-3 p.m. for activities at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The group meets the second and fifth Saturday of the month. The next session is Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Magic Bob is performing his new magic show “The Magic of Eric Carle,” at 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This year is the 50th anniversary of Carle’s classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Live music by South 40 is at the Winsted Craft Beer Festival. Sample beer and wine 2:30-5 p.m. at the Winstock Grounds in Winsted. Tickets are $25 in advance at winstedbrewfest.com or $30 at the gate. The proceeds from this event benefit the Adult Training and Habilitation Center in Hutchinson and Winsted.
Live music by Tony Cuchetti 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
The Mid-Minnesota Band is on the Litchfield Opera House’s schedule for 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. The Opera House is at 136 Marshall Ave. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by Isaiah Muller Trio 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The Winsted Veterans Memorial dedication is 1 p.m. along the southwestern edge of Hainlin Park. For more information, email info@winstedveteransmemorial.org.
Craig Bishop of Hutchinson is giving an author talk at 2 p.m. about his book, “Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist,” at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2109.
Live music by Trent Shaw 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers; Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway; Oct. 8: Josie Sanken; Oct. 13: Tim Fast; Oct. 20: Rhinestone; Oct. 27: No music today. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Live music by the Swinging Country Band with Phyllis Hummel 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay; 320-864-5555.
It’s open gym for all ages 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Middle School, 340 E. 10th St., and Litchfield High School, 901 Gilman. No registration is required. Students in grade 5 or lower must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and the public is welcome. This program continues through Dec. 22. There is no open gym on Oct. 20 and Dec. 1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Monday, Sept. 16
Play Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
It’s Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Deadline to purchase tickets for the McLeod County Senior Expo is today. This year’s keynote speaker is Lindsay Whalen, University of Minnesota women’s head basketball coach. The $10 ticket price includes morning coffee, workshops, speakers, vendor booths and lunch. Tickets are available for purchase at the Hutchinson Event Center and First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information: Call Nancy Ellefson at 320-864-7798
Makerspace is an opportunity to get creative with art supplies for students in grades 7-12. It is 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. All supplies and a snack are provided. It takes place the third Tuesday of the month. The next session is Oct. 15; 320-587-2368.
Fall dance is the featured activity 7-8:30 p.m. at Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This program is for people with mental and/or physical disabilities. The fee is $5. Future programs include pumpkin bingo on Oct. 1, a harvest dance on Oct. 8 and a black-and-orange dance and pizza party on Oct. 29. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Learn about Phoenix Drumline at an informational meeting at 5 p.m. at Hutchinson High School, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Register for this event at phoneixdrumline.org.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Beginner Book Club for age 6-10 meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., the third Thursday of the month. The next session is Thursday, Oct. 17. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
The Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave., is hosting its annual chili feed at 5 p.m. followed by a live music show at 7 p.m. featuring Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band. The group plays classic country ranging from Johnny Cash to Kitty Wells. Tickets are $7 for chili feed, $7 for music show or $12 for both. To learn more, call 320-535-0829.
WINE: Women in the New Evangelization features Jenny Trettin of Hutchinson as its featured speaker at Church of St. Philips, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Social hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by the speaker at 7 p.m. Admission is a freewill donation. Trettin is sharing her story about battling stage 4 colon cancer and how her faith is bigger than her fear. For more information, call the church office at 320-693-3313.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Live music by Nate Case 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Sept. 20
The musical group Mothrmov is presenting Hans Christian Andersen’s story of “The Ugly Duckling” at 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. For this performance, the story is put to music made with a harp, English horn and percussion instruments; 320-693-2483.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Meeker County Historic Partnership is hosting a History Crawl 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This self-guided tour includes the following sites: Darwin Twine Ball Museum, Dassel History Center, Downtown Litchfield, Forest City Stockade, Forest City Threshers, Litchfield Opera House, Little Red School House, Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall and Ness Church. Admission is a freewill donation and maps are available at all sites. For more information, call the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077.
Sixth annual Fall into Family Fun at the St. John’s Education Center, 17260 U.S. Highway 12, Cokato. This rain-or-shine event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features games and crafts for children, train/tractor rides, petting zoo, face painting and more. The money raised from this event goes to an agricultural scholarship in memory of Brandon Scherping.
CRUSHED 6: Young Guns 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Sponsored by CRUSHED Pro Westling and Wrestling With the Dawg podcast features the following: “The Young Gun” Riley Jackson, Darin Corbin, Arik Cannon, Willmar’s own Chris Cro, Moses Mayhem and Angel Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show start at 7 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the door.
Daisy Dillman Acoustic at 8 p.m. at Mug Shots Bar & Grill, 100 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos. For more information, call the bar at 320-877-7525.
DJ music by Fulfill 9 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Monday, Sept. 23
South Grade is providing live music at Hutchinson Center for the Arts’ Cocktail Party 6-7:30 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson. This event features crafted cocktails, art, games and more. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
It’s Lit! Book Club 4-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to read and talk about books of your choosing. No required reading. Snacks are provided. This program meets the fourth Tuesday of the month with the next session on Oct. 23. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Live music by Josie Sanken 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Author Phyllis Cole-Dai is talking about her book, “Beneath the Same Stars: Fictionalizing the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War,” at 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, and 6 p.m. at the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109 or the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
Trivia Night 7-9 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, is hosting an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music by Country Fried Grubers 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday features live music by George’s Concertina Band noon-3 p.m., followed by the Everett Smithson Band 4-7 p.m. with the night ending with Mixtape Messages 8-11 p.m.; 320-455-4999.
Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a street dance featuring live music by Andy Austin at 8 p.m. Friday and live music by Bill Litzau and Open Highway at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Live music by David Lee 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Fall Farm Festival at the Lamb Shoppe and Wellness Center, 61231 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with sheep shearing demonstrations, farm animals, games, bounce houses, self-guided tours of the herbal garden and more. Food available on site. For more information, call 320-587-6094.
The Grape Stomp with live music 1-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free; 320-587-2922.
Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mike Shaw and the Papa Band featuring fellow inductees is performing at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by Karina Kern 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by Deep Fried Tweeters 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield; 320-373-5505.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting a new exhibit titled “Neurotangle” featuring the work of contemporary textile artist Nina Martine Robinson. The show will hang through Sept. 27. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Art of Rose Edin” through Oct. 12. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum presents the exhibit “A Kernel of Time: Celebrating the 70th annual Cokato Corn Carnival” through Sept. 28. The exhibit encompasses the history of the community event, starting from its origins in 1950 to present day. It features crowns, sashes, and dresses of past royalty, sound recordings of the Cokato Corn Carnival Band, and a video of the 1979 bed races. The museum is at 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato. It showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
View the collection of cameras on display through September at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum also features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering $2 admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month through Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
