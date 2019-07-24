CUTLINES
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 26-28: Allis-Chalmers tractors and implements are front and center at the 28th annual Orange Spectacular at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Admission and parking are free. For the show schedule, visit bit.ly/2La8CTM.
THURSDAY, JULY 25: Gravel Road is taking its music on the road to Litchfield. Hear the trio perform from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Litchfield's Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music. Gravel Road will close out Hutchinson's Music in the Park concert series at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in Library Square. Admission is free to both events and the public is welcome.
Next seven days
Wednesday, July 24
Art at the Park is 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the South Park Shelter in Hutchinson. This event is for elementary-age children. Sponsored by Peace Lutheran Church, the participants will learn about the Bible through artwork. Admission is free and the public is welcome. No advance registration required. For more information, call Sandy at 320-587-3031.
Youth age 8 or older are welcome at the Improv Club at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 24, 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Heather, the librarian, is teaching this class on improvisational theater. No lines to learn, you and your friends come up with the ideas. This event is free and at the end of the summer a performance is scheduled during Red Rooster Days. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
It’s Toddler Time at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is at 10:15 a.m. and continues through Aug. 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert Series features Stone Point with Brian Brosz, Robin Kashuba and Lucy Newcomb at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Future performers include: July 31: BASICS and Aug. 7: Chuck Thiel on concertina. Admission is free to the concert and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Discover Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner. She leads a free community Taijifit class at 6 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2125.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, July 25
Litchfield has two farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Brodini Comedy Magic Show is at 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This Stories in the Park event is sponsored by McLeod County 4-H and the Hutchinson Public Library. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Registration is open for the annual flower show at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. This event welcomes horticultural specimens and arrangements. Music and refreshments will be served 2-4 p.m. during the public opening. For more information, call the history center at 320-275-3077.
Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Live music by the George Palma Band at 6 p.m. at the Silver Lake Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. The season ends on Aug. 1 with Jim’s Brewers. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the upper level of the Silver Lake Auditorium. For more information, call Sandy Posusta at 320-510-1937.
Live music by Gravel Road 6-8 p.m. at Litchfield’s summer concert series, Concerts in Central Park. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Live music at 6:30 p.m. at “Cool it at the Mushroom,” at the historic Mushroom building along U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. events sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the entertainment will be moved to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the History Center at 320-275-3077.
It's opening night for the Hutchinson Theatre Company's summer musical, “Happy Days: A New Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for evening shows and 1:30 p.m. for matinee. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale in late June; hutchtheatre.org.
It's also opening night for Litchfield Community Theatre's summer musical, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. For ticket information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Live music by Radio Acoustic 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, July 26
Gates open at 8 a.m. for the three-day Orange Spectacular, which begins today and runs through Sunday. It features Allis-Chalmers tractors and implements and takes place at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Highlights include live music by Stoney Point and Country Fried Grubers, field demonstrations, tractor pull, tractor ride, tractor parade, seminars, church service with the Rev. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For the show schedule, visit bit.ly/2La8CTM.
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Piano music by Shelby Lofgren 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Live music by the Whiskey Pigs at 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
It’s the second weekend opening night for the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato’s musical “Man of La Mancha.” The show is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with all shows at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon St. S.W., Cokato. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door; fungusamongusplayers.org.
Saturday, July 27
It’s Brownton Days. Enjoy music 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by VJ Brunzy in Brownton’s City Park. Other activities include: 5K run/walk, bouncy houses, beer tent, craft expo, sand volleyball, dunk tank, face painting, clowns, noon-2 p.m., car show, noon-3 p.m., and a pet parade at 2 p.m. A street dance is 8 p.m.-midnight with live music by Open Highway. For more information, visit Brownton Days on Facebook.
Sibley Centennial Celebration: Prairie Party 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Sibley State Park, 800 Sibley Park Road, New London. Take a guided hike, enjoy a picnic presentation, live music and more. For details, call Kelsey Olson at 320-354-2002.
Minnesota Pottery Festival is outdoors on the grounds of Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery, 17614 240th St., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; 320-587-2599.
Sunday, July 28
Trent Shaw is performing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Aug. 4 Two Tone Duo; Aug. 11: Josie Sanken; Aug. 18: Rhinestone; Aug. 25: Traveled Ground; Sept. 1: Marco Vendrame; Sept. 8: Chloe Hope; Sept. 15: Trent Shaw; Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers and Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, July 29
Open swimming is offered 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Litchfield High School pool, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is $1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Music in the Park features the Meire Grove Band at 6:30 p.m. Rain announcement will be made by noon Mondays on KDUZ Radio and KARP Radio. Rain location is the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Music in the Park ends on Monday, Aug. 5, with Gravel Road. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Play Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, July 30
Middle School Madness is for fifth- through eighth-graders. It has a new time and location — 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries and continues into August. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Open Mic Night 6-7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. This event is for students in grades seventh-12th. Teens can share their stories, poems, songs, skits or readings. Snacks will be provided. Admission is free. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, July 31
Noon Concert Series features the BASICS at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
2 Sisters are hosting Outdoor Music by the Lake at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. This free event features local musicians performing 5:30-9 p.m. Food and cash bar available.
Thursday, Aug. 1
“A Prairie Homeless Companion” is returning for a second performance at 7:30 p.m. The show is at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. If this title sounds familiar, the show was performed earlier this year at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson. The story is about a long-running, outdated radio show produced in the city about rural Minnesota. When the show comes to town, the actors find a very different reality than the community they’ve been spoofing. Residents of the town take over the show and tell more realistic stories. “A Prairie Homeless Companion” is both humorous satire and serious look at housing instability in Southwest Minnesota. The cast is a mix of zAmya Theater performers, many of whom have experienced homelessness as well as community members and musicians from Southwest Minnesota. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 1-4
Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Gate admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students age 11-17 and free for students and seniors older than 70. For more information, visit meekerfair.com or email meekerfairinfo@gmail.com.
Friday, Aug 2
Relay for Life of McLeod County, 3 p.m.-5 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park,1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Activities begin at 3 p.m. Opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. with the lighting of the luminaries at 9 p.m. followed by the Luminaria Ceremony at 9:15 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4
50th annual Pola-Czesky Days in Silver Lake. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Crow River Area Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting the Big Latch On 9:30 a.m.-noon at Rotary Park, 760 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity for people to gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. This event also features activities and giveaways.
Free family show of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Live music by Two Tone Duo from 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 5
Music in the Park features Gravel Road at 6:30 p.m. at Library Square. Social by Historic Hutchinson. Rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Free swim from 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-5641.
Bingo is the activity from 7-8:30 p.m. for Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $5; 320-234-5656.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Noon Concert Series ends its season with Chuck Thiel on the concertina at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
Community Picnic from 5-7 p.m. hosted by New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Live music by the Everett Smithson Band from 6-8 p.m. at Litchfield’s summer concert series, Concerts in Central Park.
Friday, Aug. 9
No Lines Improv comedy troupe is taking its show on the road to perform at 7 p.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-440-1012.
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10
Winsted Summer Festival in Winsted. Friday night features live music by Mitch Gordon from 7:30-11:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night headlines the Shaw Brothers Band from 8:30-11:30 p.m. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Minnesota Garlic Festival is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 adults, children younger than 12 are free. Parking is $1; sfa-mn.org/garlicfest/
Live music by Josie Sanken from 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11
40th annual Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave., Hutchinson. Steel-wheeled tractors are featured this year. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
Live music by Josie Sanken from 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Are you inspired by the show at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to try mosaic? If so, an adult workshop is planned 5:30-8 p.m. Local educator Melissa Ovadje is teaching the basics of mosaic technique. Each participant will design and make their own 8 inch by 8 inch tile. This class for is people age 16 or older. The fee is $35 for art center members and $45 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Jamie Risner is teaching a free yoga class from 11-11:45 a.m. at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18
36th annual Summer Rendezvous at the Forest City Stockade. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. The event site is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street; forestcitystockade.org.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St.S.W., has extended the "Then and Now" exhibit featuring 18 historic photographs of the nine towns in McLeod County juxtaposed with their colorful, modern-day counterparts. The show will hang through Thursday, Aug. 22. Also showing at art center through Aug. 22 is "Becoming Whole: In Pieces," a group exhibition featuring work from members of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson, features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering discount admission of $2 from 4 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month June 25-Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.