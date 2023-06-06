It’s early June and Litchfield High School’s academic year has come to an end.
It’s early June and Litchfield High School’s academic year has come to an end.
And now, it’s marching band season.
LHS marching band members, who started work on their summer show with evening practices for the past few weeks, will gather for four days of band camp this week. And that will be followed by a jam-packed parade competition schedule, which kicks off Sunday in Albertville and includes 11 parades over the next three weeks.
Band camp means hours of intense practice as the Marching Dragons refine their summer show, but it also includes fun and memory making. And added bit of fun — intermingled with intensity? — this year was an “Extinguish the Marching Dragons” practice Tuesday evening, in which supporters were encouraged to turn out and soak the band with water guns and balloons to help them learn to remain “at set” no matter what happens during a parade.
Also this week, on the last evening of band camp, the public is invited to the traditional “Sneak Peek,” the public unveiling of the summer show. This year’s Sneak Peak will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot. Prior to the marching, the band booster club will be serving steak sandwiches from Carlson Meats in Grove City. A meal of sandwich, chips and water can be purchased for $8, or sandwich only for $6.
Band camp concludes at noon Friday, and then it’s all about the parades. Among the highlights, of course, is the Litchfield Parade of Bands, set for Tuesday, June 13.