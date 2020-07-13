Pioneerland libraries are continuing to provide services to the public during this time, increasing them in phases while making sure safety protocols are in place as well as the supplies to maintain them.
Curbside pickup of library materials remains available on-demand many hours a week in all of our locations. At Litchfield the current hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. When you have been notified that the items you requested are ready for pickup, you can park outside the library (or wait by the curbside sign if you walk or bike) and call to let staff know you’re there to pick up your things. You don’t need an appointment for curbside as long as you have a cell phone to call the library when you arrive. Have your library card number handy to read to staff over the phone. Curbside pickup on demand is also available at Grove City, Cosmos, and Dassel libraries.
The cart of free books is outside the Litchfield Library by the curbside sign on days when it isn’t raining. You can take and keep whatever you’re interested in. Depending on the day, you can find children’s or adult books or DVDs. You can also pick up federal tax forms and instructions from the cart. Remember taxes are due today!
For a fun book experience outside with the kids, take them to the story walks in Dassel and Grove City. These are mounted book pages for a family to read together as they take a walk. In Dassel, they’re in business windows downtown, starting at the Dassel Library, so you can follow the map any day or time to view them. In Grove City, the story walk begins near the shelter in Windmill Park, and it follows the Grove Lake Trail. It’s typically up Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check the Grove City Library Facebook page for announcements about it.
We’ve started offering a new service: computer appointments for essential business. This is offered at limited times by appointment only; no walk-in appointments are available. Call the Litchfield Library at 320-693-2483 or the Grove City Library at 320-857-2550 to schedule. You must be age 17 or older to schedule an appointment. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied at the computer appointment by a parent or adult guardian.
A maximum of two people may come to a computer appointment together to work on one computer. More than one computer may be in use in the Litchfield Library at one time, but they are a minimum of six feet apart, and arrival times are staggered.
Appointments are for one hour. No other areas of the library are open at this point. Please limit your computer usage to essential business.
You will need to wear a mask, and library staff members will wear masks during your appointment, as well. If you don’t have a mask, the library will provide one, as well as hand sanitizer.
To observe six feet of physical distancing, library staff members are not able to approach you at the computer to assist you, but at your request we can remote into your computer from a staff computer to help. You should have sufficient knowledge to complete your computer tasks with minimal assistance.
You can print, and the computer with the scanner is available to reserve; be sure to tell us if you need the scanner when you call to schedule. If you need sound, bring along your own earbuds or headphones. If you don’t have any, you can buy some at the library for 50 cents.
Remember, if you have your own device, you can use the library’s wifi from the parking lot 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you need to try to print from your device, call the library to ask about using our e-printer.
As always, if you have a need for information, library materials, or reading recommendations, you can contact us by phone or email. Visit the new Litchfield Library website at litchfield.lib.mn.us for the latest updates.