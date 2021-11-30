Litchfield Area Writers Group's newest book — "Reflections" — arrived from the publisher recently.
The book includes the work of nine writers, who contributed stories and poems. The group includes Pete Heimdahl, Mike McNeil, Carole Wendt, Gary Oberg, Cathy Osdoba, Tim Bergstrom, Amy Wilde, Bill Peltier and Duane Hickler. Alisa Allen Sobczak edited “Reflections” and the book is dedicated to former group members Jack and Kate Weyrens, who both died in recent years.
Litchfield Area Writers Group members will read selections from the book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the G.A.R. Hall. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Writers group members continue to meet monthly and receive writing ideas from Litchfield poet and author Joe Paddock.
“Reflections” is available for purchase at KLFD, the Independent Review, Natural Food Co-op and Open Door Gift Shop at Meeker Memorial Hospital.