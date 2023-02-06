If you haven’t seen a Litchfield Community Theatre production lately, you should really get a “Clue.”
No, really. You don’t need to be a super sleuth to enjoy LCT’s winter play “Clue,” which is set to take the stage for three shows Feb. 17-19 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield.
The play, based on the Hasbro board game and 1985 Paramount movie, tells the story of six mysterious guests who come together for an unusual dinner party at a remote mansion, where murder and blackmail are on the menu. The host turns up dead, and all of the guests become suspects.
They’re the usual suspects, if you will, or at least characters familiar to those who have played the board game — Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Wadsworth and Yvette.
Jennifer L. Thompson is making her directorial debut for Litchfield Community Theatre with this farce-meets-murder-mystery.
Actors include Casey Riebe playing Wadsworth, Joy Parker as Yvette, Jennifer Schwartz as Miss Scarlet, Cali Ficker as Mrs. Peacock, Barb Parker as Mrs. White, Joe Berube as Colonel Mustard, Dillon Crowe as Mr. Green and Austin Lease as Professor Plum.
Other cast members, who play multiple roles, include Gracie Miller, Steve Schmitt and Zac Hoffman.
Litchfield Community Theatre resumed a winter show last year after a hiatus of several years. That show, “The Big Five-Oh,” also saw a first-time director in Ben Jenum, who’d previously acted in a number of LCT shows.
Along with the cast, the show includes a crew that includes stage manager Erin Dollerschell, costumer Darlene Kotelnicki, light master Pat Hansen, sound board operators Spencer Beecroft, Don Manuel and Janson Vanderpol, and a set construction crew of Dennis Gartner, Mark Hulterstrum, Rick Searl and Mark Langmo.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tickets are available online through the Litchfield Community Education website, www.litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/tickets, by phone at 320-693-2354, on at the Community Ed office at 307 Sixth St. E., Suite 110, Litchfield. Reserved seating is $15, and general admission is $10.