If you go

What: Litchfield Community Theatre production of "Beauty and the Beast"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield

Who: A cast of 46 actors, directed by Heidi Pennertz, brings the Broadway musical to life.

Tickets: $10 for upper level general admission; $15 lower level reserved. Available at Litchfield Community Education, 307 E. Sixth Street, Litchfield; or online at http://www.litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/tickets. Some tickets may also be available at the door the night of shows.