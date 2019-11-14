Litchfield High School marching band invited listeners to “Come Sail Away” to the 1970s during its annual indoor concert Friday and Saturday.
Along with the Styx hit, the band, under the direction of David Ceasar, performed a variety of songs from a variety of other artists during the concert, which also included a final performance of the band’s summer show, “Chicago 1930.”
Music from Queen, Styx, Chicago, Doobie Brothers, and Earth, Wind & Fire was in the program.
And along with the music, and dancing from the colorguard, the concert also featured the always-popular blacklight show by the percussion section. This year’s show included skits emulating “Saturday Night Live” from the 1970s, including an appearance by the Blues Brothers (George Tepfer and Peter Dinius).
Saturday night, senior drum major Ruby Radunz announced Sam Dougherty as the person who would join her in that role in the summer of 2020. New colorguard captains — Haylie Magoon, Viveka Opjordan and Portia Lawrence — also were named for 2020.