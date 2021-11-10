A tradition of excellence will pay homage to flash-in-the-pan musical groups this weekend during the Litchfield High School marching band indoor concert.
The Marching Dragons’ annual two-night concert focuses on the theme of “One-hit Wonders” — artists who made it big with one song, but then seemingly disappeared from the music scene. Songs like “Take on Me” and “Funky Town,” along with several others that rocketed up the pop charts as the only hits by their original performers, will be performed by the marching band, under the direction of David Ceasar.
This is the 45th indoor marching band concert — a tradition that has far outlived, and outperformed, the likes of pop bands like A-ha (Take on Me) and Lipps Inc. (Funky Town).
The only thing that stopped the indoor concert tradition? COVID-19. And the pandemic didn’t really stop it; only delayed it last year. With COVID-19 raging, the traditional early-November concert date was cancelled in 2020, and moved to May of 2021.
But the tradition returns this weekend, with show times of 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Litchfield High School gym. Friday’s concert will be preceded by the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Read about this year’s inductees John O’Fallon, Mike Solbrack and the Rev. Dr. Shauna Kay Hannan on Page 6.)
Along with the salute to “One Hit Wonders,” the concert will feature the marching band’s encore performance of its summer 2021 show “Eternal Egypt,” featuring the song “Ouroboros,” which the band performed at 11 parades this past summer. In addition to the encore performance, the concert has been an opportunity to review and celebrate the band’s successes from the previous season.
The band also plays the Litchfield rouser, an opportunity to bring the next generation of LHS marching band members down from the stands to march around the gym floor with colorguard members.
Interspersed between musical numbers are brief videos by band members to introduce songs and interject a little humor into the evening. And it all wraps up with the percussion section’s black light show.
Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are $6 for adults and $3 for children first grade and older, with children 5 and younger admitted at no charge.