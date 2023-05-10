There’s something about the Litchfield Opera House that makes it appropriate as a venue for “Anne of Green Gables,” the play that opens for a three-show run this week.

“The theater itself, you know, the Opera House, just lends itself so much to a turn of the century, because that’s when things were being done here for sure, plays and concerts,” said director Val Chellin, who has directed a handful of shows at the Opera House. “So, just loving this venue for this show.”

