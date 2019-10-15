Ready for a "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" time?
Litchfield High School theater department will stage the classic Disney musical "Mary Poppins" next week at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
The cast and crew of LHS students have been rehearsing for more than a month under the direction of Sara Dollerschell.
Show times are 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Tickets, which are $6 for adults and $3 for students, are available at the Litchfield High School Activities Office, or by calling 320-693-2424, ext. 4319.