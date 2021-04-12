A small crew turned logs into boards Saturday at the Forest City Threshing Show grounds, another step in creating a new feature at the grounds.
After many years of discussion and planning, threshers committee members decided last year to erect a building dedicated to women’s activities. A concrete slab was poured this past fall, and it was decided that a stockpile of timber logs on the east side of the grounds would be turned into framing material and sheathing boards to be used in construction of the building.
The process of turn logs into boards began last week when Virgil Schauer of Glencoe brought his sawmill to the threshing show grounds and began cutting.
Dave Jutz, president of the Forest City Threshing Show committee, and other volunteers, including Rita and Frank Berg, John Kranz and Leon Fischer assisted in the process, stacking boards as they came off the sawmill.
The boards will be stored and given a few weeks to dry before they can be used in construction, but it is hoped the Women’s Activity Building can be framed up in time for the threshing show on the third weekend in August.
Other recent additions to the threshing grounds are a former Ideal Lumber Yard building, the newly constructed Dairy Exhibit Building, and the old U.S. Fish Wildlife storage building, which was dismantled and reconstructed with rough-cut siding.
A suggestion box will be placed so that guests can offer their ideas for what could be included in the new building when it is completed.
Forest City Threshers grounds are located approximately 5 1/2 miles northeast of Litchfield on State Highway 24, then turn east on 309th Street. Threshers ground is across 309th from Forest City Stockade.