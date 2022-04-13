1858: The first settlers in this area, the Litchfield pioneers, some of whom lived in nothing more than a “dugout,” named their settlement Ness on April 5, 1858, because most of the first settlers’ home church was in Ness, Hullingdahl, Norway. The citizens wanted an official name, however, so they decided to vote on it. They put their votes into a ballot box, which was made from butternut wood in 1868 by Hendrick Thoen “Henry” Halverson Sr. The majority voted for the name Litchfield because of pressure by the railroad and Mr. E. D. Litchfield’s wife, who donated money for local churches, and the township of Litchfield was chartered as a village on Feb. 29, 1872.
1872: The first village council meeting was held on April 5, 1872, in the railroad’s land office, which was at the northeast corner of Sibley Avenue North and Depot Street (Sibley Antiques). Jesse Vawter Branham Jr. was elected the president of the Council, which was the same as being elected mayor. Frank Daggett established the News Ledger newspaper in April of 1872 in Forest City. Then the paper was moved to Litchfield, and it became the Litchfield News Ledger.
1884: Town character and expert watermelon grower, Len “Buck Buck” Inselman was in Forest City on April 11, 1884. Len had been a plumber in the earliest days of Litchfield. In fact, he had helped dig and lay in the original downtown sewer system. Len had in his possession something of great value and importance…the layout of the city’s water and sewer system. A fired city employee had angrily destroyed the originals, the only other copies, I was told. Anytime the city wanted to dig, Len would have to be called in to supervise. He charged them for his services, of course. Len had Tourette’s Syndrome and would let go with expletives while selling his melons uptown.
1890: It was hard for us Baby Boomers to imagine existing in town without a bicycle. It seemed to be such a necessity. Of course, like everything around us, from radios to refrigerators, we were always amazed to hear from a grandparent or some other older person that those things weren’t always around. Even the bicycle had only been around about a half a century. In my research of the downtown buildings, I read an article in the April 5, 1890, edition of the Litchfield newspaper that a man named Vernon Brokaw had just bought a Columbia Safety bicycle. Arthur and Ernest Campbell and Jewell Fuller owned the only other two bicycles in Litchfield. They were all adults, and Fuller owned a clothing store in town at that time.
1910: In April of 1910, an article ran in the newspaper announcing that the village of Litchfield had received its first vacuum cleaner. The cleaner and connections could be leased by a housekeeper for house cleaning purposes at a “moderate rental per day.” The wonderful machine could be connected to any electric light socket. And “full directions for using accompany the machine (so) that those who use it may not be left in doubt as to what connection is required for any particular work.”
1914: Litchfield imposed its own prohibition, voting to go dry in April of 1914. All the many saloons in town were closed. Three saloon owners got together and leased the old high school to store their bars and bar fixtures in. One night in 1915, the old school mysteriously burned down. The local temperance group was thought to be behind it, but nothing could be proven. It wasn’t the first time the city voted to impose a liquor prohibition. The first time began on April 22, 1893. It didn’t last long. It was over in a year, in May of 1894. One man who came to town in the early 1910s, recalled how the first thing he saw, while walking down Sibley Avenue, was a man flying through the window of the saloon that was where Askeroths’ store was. Drinking does seem to go hand in hand with the “dark side,” but church groups sometimes get funny ideas as to what is sinful. Some old timers remember not being allowed to play baseball at all in Litchfield around 1919. All the games had to be played “on the road.” It went back further than that. An April of 1889 town newspaper reported that at the council meeting, the town Marshall was instructed to prevent ball playing within the city limits on Sundays. There was another kind of “prohibition” in Litchfield also. The Unique Theater wasn’t allowed to show movies on Sundays until April 14, 1929.
APRIL EVENTS IN LITCHFIELD AND MEEKER COUNTY – Part Two
1924: Three men attempted to rob the Cosmos First State Bank on Tuesday, April 21, 1924. The bandits parked out of town and walked into the sleepy little community where they got into the bank through a basement window. Before they came into town a little after 1 in the morning, they cut all the telephone and telegraph wires leading in and out of the town. One man was left to stand guard outside the bank. Inside the bank, the other two packed the safe with explosives and set them off. The door opened, but the thieves were confronted with an upper and a lower compartment inside. Eeny meeny, miney mo…the duo opted for the lower one, which they blew open. Unfortunately, the bank’s $5,000 in cash was in the upper compartment. The money had been received just the night before to pay the members of the local creamery. Do you suppose a creamery employee was involved in the attempted heist?
The noise from the first explosion aroused garage owner Emil August Hackbarth from his sleep. He lived right across the street. Apparently, Emil didn’t like to be woken up. He reached for his revolver, which he conveniently had near his bed, and went to his window facing the bank and fired a shot off. I don’t know if he saw the lookout there or not, but J. H. Jerabek, who lived a couple of houses down the street, did. Jerabek, the bank cashier, lit a lamp and stepped out onto his porch where he ran into a shotgun. “Get back in, or I’ll blow your head off,” is what Jerabek heard. He went back in and immediately grabbed his own shotgun, but he couldn’t find any shells. Alerted by the lookout that the town was waking up, the two men inside opened another window and climbed out. The three then ran to their car and sped off, never to be seen or heard of again.
1928: On April 21, 1928, Dorothea Kopplin gave birth to a baby girl. Dorothea and Ed Kopplin named the little girl Rosemary Louise. The Kopplins seemed to have the Midas touch. Dorothea had a best-selling book. Buildings were built and businesses started all over town. Dorothea’s parents died and she was left with 14 farms and some businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then tragedy struck. Rosemary had leukemia. She died on March 16, 1934, at the age of six. Years later, after Ed died, Dorothea started a foundation and turned her home into the Rosemary Home.
1933: In April of 1933, when the U.S. prohibition ended, Harry Radunz supposedly walked into the Black Cat Cafe, sat down, and drank 19 bottles of beer. When the Black Cat closed for the evening, Harry wandered over to the hotel and sat up all night in the dining room. The dining room also sold beer. Driving home to Litchfield one night on April 24, 1954, Harry fell asleep in his big Cadillac. He ran off the road, broke some ribs and other bones, but was pinned in the car and died before help found him.
1936: In the winter of 1936, there was a hard freeze and Lake Ripley “froze out.” In April of the following spring, the dead fish washed up on the shores. Hugo Esbjornsson got a loader and scooped up 40 tons of the fish. About 20 truckloads were taken to the Delbert Cleveland family farm to use for fertilizer. Mayor Leo Louis Baumgartner contacted other towns that were seining out their shrunken and now overstocked lakes and Ripley was restocked with only good fish.
1940: Skip and Vern Askeroth installed a bowling alley at 27 Depot Street East in April of 1940. They leased the front of the building out to Frank L. Fransein in April of 1940, and he had the Bowling Café there. The Askeroth sons dissolved their partnership in April of 1945. Skip kept the bowling alley while Vernon took over the paint shop. Eventually the Western Café was in that building where my brothers’ bands played in the back room where the bowling alleys had been. I also went to many teenage record hops there.
1945: I was born on April 23, 1945, in Mankato. We moved to Litchfield when I was 2, and that started my love for this town.
1954: Wayne Rayppy had two fires at his bakery next to the First State Bank in the 200 block of North Sibley. The first one was on April 12, 1954. It only shut him down for about 10 days. (The second was in December of 1961 and caused him to move down across from the park.)
1960: One day in late April of 1960, Father Clarence Foley called up his old friend Patrick “P. J.” Casey, the lawyer, and asked him to come over. They walked around the St. Philip’s school, talking about it and what it meant to finally get it built. A few days later, on April 26, Father Foley died.
1963: The Police Department was moved from upstairs at the Fire Hall to the City Hall, or Community Building as we called it, in April of 1963. (Opera House) I don’t know what became of the offices over the fire hall, but the rest of the upstairs was a huge empty hall, used for meetings. My brothers’ bands used to practice up there.
1969: The top of the Greep’s store’s façade, the brick “parapet,” was taken down in April of 1969. Today Sibley Antiques occupies the building.
1969: I was stationed in Germany while in the Army. My pregnant wife came over and a few months later we ended up at the U.S. Army Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. There my tiny daughter Christine was born on April 30, 1969. She was born with Down Syndrome. A strange thing happened that night at the hospital that would’ve made the hair stand up on the back of my head, had I known about it at the time. Thousands of miles from America, at a tiny Army Hospital on the side of a mountain in Landstuhl, Germany, a woman from Lake Lillian, my wife, who had married a man who went to school in Litchfield, was giving birth on April 30. In another room of the same hospital, a soldier from Lake Lillian, who went to the same high school I did in Litchfield, died…on April 30. His name was Master Sgt. Richard Charles “Dick” “Gump” Vick, and he was the son of Dewey Vick, who worked at the pool hall I frequented. He had been in a car accident on a curved mountain road 11 days earlier. He had been hit by a drunk driver. He and his family were living in Germany at the time. His daughter Rhonda told me, “My dad was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base. I was 10 at the time. We returned to Litchfield for two years following his death. He is buried out at Calvary Cemetery right down the street from where my Grandma and Grandpa Vick (Esther and Dewey) used to live.”