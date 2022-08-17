1862 — On Sunday, Aug. 17, in nearby Acton Township, which is by Grove City, four Sioux from Rice Creek were out hunting for food. They started a massacre of the family in the area and started the Sioux Uprising. Soon, there were 240 settlers assembled inside the Forest City stockade for protection waiting for the Indians to attack them. They knew they needed more help and they decided someone should ride to the State Capitol in St. Paul with a letter to the governor asking for help. The Capitol was a hundred miles or more on horseback through Indian country. Fifty-nine-year-old Jesse Branham Sr., father of the man who would be Litchfield’s first “mayor,” was the only person to volunteer. I’m sure he didn’t know the fate of his son at that time. Looking like an Amish Santa Claus, Branham Sr. didn’t look the part of a “pony express” rider or hero. But his stern face showed that he wasn’t one to be messed with. At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, he took off on his famous ride and he made it to the governor, who sent help.

1867 — Litchfield’s newspaper publisher Frank Daggett became the Grand Commander of the entire Minnesota Grand Army of the Republic in August of 1867.

— Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — Terry Tales" and "Terry Tales II" — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

