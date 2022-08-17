1862 — On Sunday, Aug. 17, in nearby Acton Township, which is by Grove City, four Sioux from Rice Creek were out hunting for food. They started a massacre of the family in the area and started the Sioux Uprising. Soon, there were 240 settlers assembled inside the Forest City stockade for protection waiting for the Indians to attack them. They knew they needed more help and they decided someone should ride to the State Capitol in St. Paul with a letter to the governor asking for help. The Capitol was a hundred miles or more on horseback through Indian country. Fifty-nine-year-old Jesse Branham Sr., father of the man who would be Litchfield’s first “mayor,” was the only person to volunteer. I’m sure he didn’t know the fate of his son at that time. Looking like an Amish Santa Claus, Branham Sr. didn’t look the part of a “pony express” rider or hero. But his stern face showed that he wasn’t one to be messed with. At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, he took off on his famous ride and he made it to the governor, who sent help.
1867 — Litchfield’s newspaper publisher Frank Daggett became the Grand Commander of the entire Minnesota Grand Army of the Republic in August of 1867.
1869 — The first train to arrive in Litchfield was a construction train on Aug. 13, 1869. Having been in service for only seven years, the railroad’s first locomotive pulling the train was called the William Crooks Engine No. 1. A man named Bernard Dassel paid out money to the railroad workers along the route from the train’s “pay car.” In gratitude for his loyalty, the railroad named a village after him. Presbyterian minister Reverend D. B. Jackson held the first religious service in Litchfield on Aug. 15, 1869, in a small building that had no windows. It was also used as a schoolhouse. The William Crooks brought the first female residents to our town also. Marietta C. “Mary” Porter, who was married to Charles O. Porter, a railroad agent, came on Aug. 26, 1869, and Mary L. Pixley, wife of insurance agent Benjamin Franklin Pixley, came the next day.
1890 — Bands of Gypsies started coming through our area in the late 1880s and 1890s, doing shows and selling wares. An August 1890 Litchfield newspaper had two articles which it ran showing the conflict of feelings towards the Gypsies. A group came to town and because their big tent had been ruined in a previous show, they asked to do their major show in the town hall and then set up their games of chance, fortune telling booths, etc. in Howard Park, where Burger King is today. The article reported “They (the Gypsies) were unable to furnish us with a full program, but they promise something good in the way of entertainment. Music, both vocal and instrumental, dancing and a Gypsy wedding.” Elsewhere in the paper, parents were put on alert to “take care of their little boys and girls (and it might be well to watch the older ones, too) next week for some of the Gypsies may kidnap them.” I remember my grandpa telling me about Gypsy kidnappings in the 1920s and 1930s. Hard to believe, isn’t it?
1893 — The Brightwood Beach resort on Lake Ripley shut down on Aug. 28, 1893, never to open again.
1901 — Litchfield’s beautiful but long-gone depot was built in August 1901 with bricks made in Litchfield by Henry Ames.
1909-1912 — Law and order has always been important in Litchfield. How about this bit from an Aug. 7, 1909, Litchfield newspaper? “The Village Council had its regular session on Monday evening and among the business items approved was the purchase of four sets of ball and chain.” Way to go, Litchfield. That’ll make the criminals think twice before entering our little town. The small brick Meeker County jail, known to all who grew up in Litchfield in my time, was built in August 1912.
1915 — In the summer of 1915, two young men from Litchfield were hired to take a camera and shoot short films about towns in the area. They were Henry C. Griffith and Arthur Scherer. On Aug. 30, 1915, Unique Theater patrons were treated to a very short silent film that began with county officials parading in front of the camera on the courthouse lawn. Then there were some views of Sibley Avenue facing south. The next sequence followed the city band marching to the train depot to meet a delegation from Atwater, which included Atwater’s baseball team. The entire group was then shown marching to the ballpark on the southeast corner of town where the teams were filmed standing in lines for the camera. Mayor Peter Rodange was shown throwing out the first ball for the game and that was the end of the film. No one knows what happened to the film, but I do know that Atwater defeated Litchfield that night by a score of 11 to 1.
1926 — One August evening in 1926, six white robed and hooded men of the Litchfield chapter of the KKK entered the Church of Christ during the service and marched down the aisle to Reverend John Wesley Umphres, who was a visiting revival evangelist from Kansas. They handed him what looked to be a purse and turned and left. No more is known about the happening.
1948 — In August 1948, there was an article in the Litchfield Independent Review telling the public that Berquist Electric had a new Motorola television in its store. The article said that the television “projects a clear image of the radio program” and predicted that someday it would be as common as radios in everybody’s homes. Sounds like science-fiction to me.
1952 — The Shaw boys grew up just a couple of blocks from the Farmer’s Produce. That meant a combination of the smells of blood, turkey poop, and ammonia drifted or way if the wind was from the northeast. Several times each year, a strong ammonia smell would drift into our backyard from a leak at the Produce. It would gag us and burn our eyes. I can still remember the smell today. It overcame two women working there when a pipe sprung a leak in August 1952. The women were taken to the hospital.
1954 — My brother Mike, or “Mickey” then, went into the Heart Hospital at the U of M on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1954, in preparation for his world-famous heart operation. Mike had been born with a hole between his heart ventricles. One week later, on Aug. 31, Howard Holtz was connected to Mike in the operating room for what turned out to be a five-hour ordeal. Howard was Mike’s “heart/lung machine” as it hadn’t been invented yet. It was successful and became the first such operation in the world. News of the accomplishment was sent coast to coast and around the world. Mom started collecting newspaper clippings from all over. The operating team, led by Dr. C. Walton Lillehei, consisted of Drs. Richard Lynn Varco, Herbert E. Warden, and Morley Cohen. During the operation, besides repairing the hole in Mickey’s heart, they took an artery out of his left arm to replace the blocked one to his lungs. This was a forerunner of the bypass operation that would save my life 46 years later, while I was hooked up to a heart-lung machine like the one Dr. Lillehei would invent in 1955. Mick would have his own triple bypass operation in 1996.
1957 — Litchfield’s Chamber of Commerce came up with a short-lived idea in 1957 to promote business downtown. They called it “Sellebrity Sales Days.” Lasting three days, the idea was to have downtown merchants give out “Sellebrity Bucks” for every dollar you spent in their stores. At the end of the week on Saturday, they would have two auctions where you could bid your Sellebrity Bucks on donated items. Before the auctions, a real live celebrity would entertain you. They set up a hay wagon on Second Street West, between the two banks but closer to the First State Bank facing north and had a show and an auction at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the people. The celebrity on Aug. 10, 1957, was Lester “Smiley” “Frog Milhouse” Burnette. Smiley Burnette was cowboy star Gene Autry’s plump sidekick in the movies. In those movies, Smiley always wore the same outfit, so on Saturday, Litchfield held a “Look Like Smiley” contest for kids under 12 years old. Being exactly 12, I didn’t qualify. That Saturday afternoon, Garritt A. “Garry” Hollaar introduced Mayor Lund, who introduced Smiley. Smiley got up on the hay wagon and played the accordion and sang some songs that he had written for his movies. I never forgot that amazing moment when I looked up at that hay wagon and saw someone in the flesh that I had only seen before on the silver screen. I was near a real live movie star! But all didn’t go well for the auction. It turned out that some merchants had “favored” their friends with extra bucks and in some cases many extra bucks. The town’s people didn’t like what they saw going on during the auctions. Eugene Edward Tobkin, president of the Chamber of Commerce, wrote a front-page article for the Independent Review newspaper apologizing, “In the future, we will attempt to eliminate the ‘chiselers’ and ‘cheaters.’” But there were no future Sellebrity Sales Days. The chiselers and the cheaters had killed it. They never did it again.
1958 — The Big Beats, a national touring “rock and roll” band (not really) came to the Litchfield Armory on Saturday, Aug. 23, 1958. The newspaper ad, giving the admission price as 90 cents, stated “No Slacks, Blue Jeans, or Leather Jackets. Dress Right, Feel Right, Act Right.” Ah, the old dress code.
1960 — Starting on Aug. 22, 1960, Spotty Loehr began running occasional Teen Hops on Friday nights at his A&W Root Beer stand on East Highway 12 to drum up business. He had the dances under the west canopy of his double-winged drive-in where he would pipe in music from records. The dances went over so well that Spotty hired my brother Mick’s band to play one Friday night. Mike invited me to get up on stage with him to harmonize some songs. That became the first of thousands of times we’d be together on stages.
1962 — Conway Twitty was going to be at the Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood on Friday, Aug. 31, 1962. It was Labor Day weekend. Terry Kohlhoff, Alvie Watkins, and I decided to go. When we came home, rounding the curve north of Litchfield, we came upon the scene of an accident that claimed the lives of some of our friends and a family from Darwin. Killed were our friend 18-year-old Larry James Andreen, 19-year-old Robert T. “Bobby” Clayton, 18-year-old David Charles Lindell, brother Mick’s friend and a grandson of our neighbor “Grandma” Signy Ericson, Beatrice Lucille (Mrs. Austin Thomas) Casey (50-year-old mother of 15 children), Edward August Lohse, 54 years old, and John Damsgaard, 49 years old. Survivors were Betty Elaine Lohse, Betty’s mother, Meta Alice (Mrs. Edward) Lohse, and John’s wife, Olivia.