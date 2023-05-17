1846: Founder and owner of Litchfield’s famous Ames Brickyard, Henry Ames, was born in Oswego, New York on May 4, 1846. Builders chose his cream-colored bricks to build business blocks, schools, churches and residences throughout Meeker County and in at least three surrounding counties. Of course, Litchfield itself was his best customer. The Meeker County Courthouse (1885), the G.A.R. Memorial Hall (1885), the Litchfield Woolen Mill (1885), the Masonic Temple building (1889), and the Litchfield Opera House (1900) are a few of the more prominent buildings that were constructed with Ames’ bricks. In the neighboring city of Willmar, the Merchants Hotel and the Kandiyohi County Bank used “Litchfield” brick, as did many home builders.
1858: Minnesota became the 32nd state of the union on May 11, 1858, coming in as a “free state” to balance the arrival of the slave state of Kansas, a move that has been thought by historians to have eventually won the Civil War.
1875: Litchfield’s first teacher John Blackwell’s health was getting worse and worse. So, on Friday, May 21, 1875, he rode out, with butcher August T. “Gus” Koerner, his brother-in-law, to visit their father-in-law, John McGannon. After they had talked for a while, Blackwell, said “Goodbye, father! If we never meet again on Earth, may we meet in heaven.” The ride back was too much for John in his enfeebled condition and from that time on he became bed ridden. On the afternoon of Monday, the 24th of May, John’s wife Mary Jane asked him if he wanted some refreshment, and he replied, “I suppose I ought to eat and drink." She gave him some tea, which he drank, sitting up in bed. Her attention was then called away from him for a moment by some of their children. Suddenly she heard a groan that drew her back quickly to John’s side. John had fallen back on this pillow, his head thrown back. She raised him up quickly and sent one of their children for help. Very quickly, livery stable owner and friend Henry Chase came, but John had already died from “rheumatism of the heart.” The next day, Mary Jane’s father, John McGannon, also passed away. Both died one day apart in Litchfield. It must have been a terrible two days for Mary Jane McGannon Blackwell.
1876: The Litchfield Independent began publication in May of 1876.
1889: A steamboat was ordered from Little Falls for Litchfield’s Brightwood Beach Resort, and it arrived in early May of 1889. Christened “LuLu” after co-owner Hiram Branham’s sister, it was 30 feet long. It was chugging across the lake on June 1 to take guests to Litchfield’s famous resort on Lake Ripley. Israel Miller, a Civil War veteran who owned the Litchfield Feed Mill, operated the boat. LuLu took guests to the resort across the lake from a landing at the site of today’s Anderson Gardens. In those days, a road came to the lake from downtown, but there wasn’t a road around the lake. Tokens to ride LuLu could be purchased in downtown Litchfield and a long horse drawn carriage, named the “Brightwood Bus,” took the patrons to the boat landing. Most of the guests were met and picked up at the train depot.
1894: Litchfield forced itself into a prohibition, and it began on April 22, 1893. It didn’t last long. It was over in a year in May of 1894. The city park fountain was added in May of 1894.
1938: One of the greatest athletes of all time was professional golfer, Minnesota’s own, Patty Berg. She came to Litchfield on a Sunday afternoon in May of 1938. At that time, she had won 15 of the 19 tournaments she had entered. (Her 15 major title wins remains the all-time record for most major wins by a female golfer. She is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.) She played in a foursome with state amateur champion Kenny Young and Babe LeVoir, a former U of M football quarterback star.
1943: In May of 1943, Pete Lindberg, who had a well drilling business in the 1940s and 1950s, was working on a well pit for Litchfield Produce. There was an accident and Pete lost most of his thumb. Two of his other fingers were crushed. Despite this handicap, Pete could still play his fiddle, and play it quite well. He led a group called The Old-Time Fiddlers who used to practice on his porch.
1949: On May 23, 1949, a group of Dean Schultz’s outstanding “carrier salesmen,” or paperboys, were honored as guests in Minneapolis as the Star and Tribune dedicated its new plant. The paperboys who went were Ronnie Kramer, Dennis Larson, David Lindberg, Sheldon Robbs, Eugene Kortz and Eugene Christenson.
1956: The Hollywood Theater had a fire on May 23, 1956, in the ticket office area. It had started during the night due to a short in some wires. The ticket booth and the front lobby had damage and the rest of the theater had a lot of smoke damage. The Hollywood Shop Shoes store next door suffered enough damage that the owner, Hector Kenneth McIver, simply gave up and retired. For most of the summer, while the Schnees and their employees cleaned up and remodeled the Hollywood, the Unique showed all the “A” movies. Luckily, the Starlite drive-in was up and going in June of that year, so Fred and Lloyd Schnee had a place to show all the monster, cowboy and Bowery Boys movies, to the delight of most of Litchfield’s kids.
1958: In May of 1958, large red letters stating “Class-58” appeared on the water tower under the Litchfield name. No one knew who did it and no one has ever came forward to admit to the courageous deed. But a reliable source told me that David Franklin “Dave” Harder was one of the culprits, and class president Charles Richard “Dick” Simmons was probably involved also. At 13 years old, I was really impressed that someone would do such a thing, thumbing their nose at Litchfield’s authorities. For some reason, Chief George Fenner thought that Dick Baril was the culprit and so he told him to get paint from his dad’s store and paint over the lettering. Dick’s dad, Wilfred, was upset about the deal as Dick claimed his innocence but wouldn’t rat out his classmates. So, one Friday afternoon, after school, Wilfred climbed up the tower with Dick and they started painting. Finishing the C and the L, Wilfred said, “That’s enough for today, son. We’ll finish on Monday.” So, for the weekend, our water tower read: LITCHFIELD ASS-’58.
1959: WCCO-TV’s Axel came to town to “perform” at Sandgren’s Shoe Store, once at 10:30 a.m. on May 23, 1959, and the last time at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 1960. I was there both of those times to see the real live television star up close also. Each time at Sandgren’s, Axel opened with, “Hey dere kiddies, how are ya doin’ in this fine town of Litchfield, Minnie Soda?” Then he talked to us, telling us stories, and reciting a couple of “Birdies.” Finally, he sat on a stool and handed out pictures of himself. No autographs. The pictures were pre-printed with his name on them.
1963: One morning in late May of 1963, the town woke up to large black letters spray painted on the side of the hotel, on the white concrete block pump house building near the south parking lot of the Legion Memorial Park and on one of the two storage tanks near Anderberg’s DS gas station on Highway 12 East. The message painted on the hotel was “Booze is cheap. Sex is free. We’re the Class of ’63.” (My high school class!) Vic Forte, manager of the hotel, was livid. He had Pete Hughes get a can of spray paint and cover the graffiti up until teachers Wally Stubeda and Wayne Albert Brix could come and do the job properly. I honestly never knew about the episode at the time. The newspaper and everyone involved must have hushed it up. In 1966, two girls did what our class didn’t do, but the Class of ’58 had. They scaled the water tower and painted “LHS ’66” on it.
1996: The Unique Theater is gone today, but the memories aren’t. The building was torn down in May 1996 and it’s just a vacant lot, but I’m sure dozens, maybe hundreds, of Litchfield teens and pre-teens had their first dates and maybe their first make-out sessions there. The city had acquired it on tax forfeiture. It was with great sadness that I read about the razing of the Unique Theater building in a May 1996 Independent Review. The “event” happened Thursday, May 23, to be exact. I wasn’t there. I couldn’t have watched anyway. I had so many great Friday nights and Saturday afternoons in the Unique, (we called it the “Uni-Q”), sitting next to my brother Pat watching The Creature From The Black Lagoon or The Bowery Boys in Spook Chasers.