1846: Founder and owner of Litchfield’s famous Ames Brickyard, Henry Ames, was born in Oswego, New York on May 4, 1846. Builders chose his cream-colored bricks to build business blocks, schools, churches and residences throughout Meeker County and in at least three surrounding counties. Of course, Litchfield itself was his best customer. The Meeker County Courthouse (1885), the G.A.R. Memorial Hall (1885), the Litchfield Woolen Mill (1885), the Masonic Temple building (1889), and the Litchfield Opera House (1900) are a few of the more prominent buildings that were constructed with Ames’ bricks. In the neighboring city of Willmar, the Merchants Hotel and the Kandiyohi County Bank used “Litchfield” brick, as did many home builders.

1858: Minnesota became the 32nd state of the union on May 11, 1858, coming in as a “free state” to balance the arrival of the slave state of Kansas, a move that has been thought by historians to have eventually won the Civil War.

 Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.