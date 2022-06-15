Here are some of the things that happened in Litchfield during the month of June:
1869: George B. Waller Sr. owned the original Litchfield town site land. He had a large apple orchard on the 160 acres where he also grew beets. He deeded one-half of his land to the railroad as an inducement for the railroad to locate a town here, which of course increased the value of his land. Charles A. F. Morris surveyed the land Waller gave to the railroad and platted it on June 17, 1869.
1873: On June 12, 1873, a swarm of Rocky Mountain locust, not grasshoppers, as often mistakenly reported, invaded the central and southwestern parts of Minnesota. They came in swarms so huge that they blocked out the sun, sounding like a rainstorm. The “grasshoppers” became so thick on the railroad tracks that it took three hours to go just five miles. Workers had to scrape them off the tracks and then pour sand on the tracks. Farmers raked the critters into piles like leaves and set them on fire. They ate everything in sight, including the wool and cotton blankets the frantic farmers used to cover their crops. They even ate the wool off the backs of live sheep. Tree bark and even wooden tool handles were eaten.
1885: A wooden fence surrounded the beautiful city park in June of 1883. The fence got so plastered with bills and posters that it was torn down in June of 1885.
1906: Dr. James Wright Robertson bought the lot at the northwest corner of Third Street and Sibley in April of 1906. Robertson built the large brick building, which is still there, in June of 1906. The building included the lot next door to the north. Robertson rented out the downstairs and had Litchfield’s first hospital upstairs. There were so many store openings and closings in June that I can’t list them all. But I’ll mention some, like the Robertson building.
1908: In June of 1908, Frank Viren joined up with Nathan Johnson and started a clothing store next door to the hotel. They originally called their store Frank and Nate’s, but later changed it to Viren-Johnson.
1909: The “Soldiers and Sailors Monument,” as it was called, in the Litchfield Cemetery, was unveiled at the Memorial Day program there on June 1, 1909.
1935: Television was still in its infancy and a novelty more than the norm when I was a kid in Litchfield in the mid-50s. But, in June of 1935, there was a service shop in town called Glader-Wilson Radio and TV. I can’t imagine that they repaired any televisions, as there weren’t any in town back then. Not until the very late 1940s, and then there were only a couple.
1950: At the Lake Ripley Memorial Park beach there was a large cement block building called the bathhouse. It was built in June of 1950 by the P.T.A. and you could change your clothes, go to the bathroom, and shower the lake water off in there. A bare shower, three long wooden benches against three of the four walls and a wall of lockers to put your clothes in were inside the men’s changing room. I, obviously, was never in the girls’ room, but I can only imagine it was the same. Helen Shaw Young, my mom had to clean the boys’ and girls’ restrooms when she was the beach matron for years. She said the girls were by far “filthier” than the boys. Go figure.
1956: The Schnee brothers opened Litchfield’s first drive-in movie theater on June 28, 1956, with a movie called Cockleshell Heroes starring Jose Ferrer and Trevor Howard. A movie theater without walls or doors? The fun began. The first car to drive in was the Chester Madson family car. We had already been sneaking into the regular theater by opening the exit door to the alley and letting a few friends in. This was even easier. I was too claustrophobic to do the cramming in the trunk bit, but I heard of it happening a lot. We used to walk or ride our bikes all the way out there, a good mile or more, sneak in through a farmer’s field and then sit on some chairs in front of the concession stand watching the movie. Or a friend would drop us off in a farmer’s field, then drive in and pay for himself. After we sneaked in, we’d all jump into his car.
1959: When JC Penney moved down the street to its new store by Bull Johnson’s Recreation in January of 1959, the building at the southeast corner of Third Street and Sibley was remodeled and became the Woolworth and Company store in June of 1959. That pretty much put the Ben Franklin store across the street out of business. Speaking of Jacks’ Ben Franklin, when Paul Jacks died in June of 1949, his wife Gladys took over. Jacks closed its doors in June of 1962 after 56 years in the same location.