1862 — Much of the Forest City stockade (for protection from the Sioux uprising) went up in one day, on Sept. 3. Luckily there were logs close by that were going to be used to build the Forest City Presbyterian Church and a road. The settlers hurriedly put the stockade up with about 1,200 logs. They planted a double row of logs on end, three feet into the ground and 10 feet protruding out, approximately 120 feet square. Later that day, the Dakota attacked the stockade, which was full of settlers who had fled there from various parts of Meeker County. About 200 to 250 Indians attacked around 3 a.m. and were driven back in a couple of hours. While attacking, they resorted to burning and random shooting. Ten to 12 Indians were reportedly killed, and one soldier was injured. Also, citizens William Branham and Alsog Olson were wounded. Over time, the stockade disappeared from a combination of the elements and the desire for building logs or firewood for surrounding settlers. On Sept. 12, 1976, a restored Forest City stockade was dedicated in a grand ceremony, and it is now open to the public.
1869 — Litchfield had nine different locations for its post office. In the early days of the town, the post office simply followed the postmaster around town, so the first one was in John A. C. Waller’s home in September 1869.
1880 — As far back as in the early 1930s, kids were raiding Len Inselman’s watermelon patches. In August 1931, there was an article in the Independent Review newspaper about Len catching six youngsters raiding his melons. We thought it was something the kids had thought up to do in the 1950s, but there was an article in the September 1880 Litchfield News-Ledger about kids raiding Dan Pineo’s patch for his melons. Dan let the paper know that he had a shotgun and wouldn’t be afraid to use it. Word going around was that Len had a shotgun, too, loaded with rock salt, and he wasn’t afraid to use his either.
1890 — Oh, the trials and tribulations of being a gentleman in the 1800s. All the extra things gentlemen had to do, especially concerning their dealings with the fairer sex. It must have worn the poor souls down. I mean with all the opening of doors, pulling back and pushing in of chairs, the bowing from the waist, the kissing of gloved hands, and the tipping of hats when meeting women on the street. Well, the gentlemen of Litchfield finally said, “Enough is enough!” in a Litchfield newspaper of September 1890. “Gentlemen are not supposed to lift their hats when they meet ladies hereafter but should give a courteous military salute with their hand,” the article read. “It is stated that many bald-headed men have caught severe colds by lifting their hats to ladies…hence, the change is necessary.” Well, if it concerns a poor gentlemen’s health ….
That same month, in that same 1890 Litchfield newspaper, there was a story about an afternoon passenger train coming through town and stopping at our depot. On board were a dozen old gray-haired Sioux Indians from the Sisseton reservation. They were on their way to Duluth to attend the U.S. Court there as witnesses in some trial. The conductor, named Goran, told the newspaper that the Indians had asked him to let them know when the train got to Litchfield. The newspaper reporter wrote, “These Indians were no doubt some of the fellows that took part in the terrible massacre in the county, and they probably wanted to see the country where they had committed some of their terrible deeds.” Twenty-eight years after the Uprising, hatred of the Indians and bad feelings still were evident.
1892 — An account in an 1892 copy of the Litchfield Independent newspaper tells of a fight on Sept. 24 involving a Swede named John Herman who was a plasterer. It started in Nels Fredrickson’s saloon, spilled out into the street, and worked its way down to Swan August “Gus” Scarp’s saloon, where it escalated. After much damage, Herman and two others, Pat Hopkins and Herman Pehle, another Swede, were thrown out. The next morning John Herman’s body was found on a road east of town with a bullet hole in the chest. The next day Pehle, a German farmer, was arrested for the murder. A revolver was found in his pocket with two empty shells. After telling the police he didn’t know anything about the shooting, he then said that someone else had done the shooting. The police had arrested Hopkins, too, but let him go, probably after he told them that Pehle had done the shooting.
1921 — In September 1921, the Olson brothers sold the Merry-Go-Round located south of the Opera House to some people in Kimball, but the octagonal wooden building which housed it stayed here. The the Olsons’ son, Louis, owned the building later and leased it to Nicolas C. “Nick” Weber for his Weber Implement Company, selling International machinery. Clarence Weber took over from his dad and moved to a new building on east Highway 12 in July 1947. Norbert O. “Norb” or “Norm” Kohmetscher moved his Norb’s Cut Rate Service gas station there from the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue in 1949.
1924 — In early September 1924, the railroad sent the William Crooks engine on a goodwill tour from Chicago to Seattle. The engine was the one that brought the first settlers to our town. The train stopped in Litchfield pulling two 1862 coaches and was met by a large crowd of onlookers. The Sept. 13, 1924, Litchfield Saturday Review read, “Old engine to be here. Great Northern engine No. 1, the ‘William Crooks’ and the old sleeper car No. 9, the first to be used on the Great Northern, will be in Litchfield on Friday of next week between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The appearance of the William Crooks, which last was operative in 1908, should prove of interest to young and old.”
1935 — Litchfield’s new post office was built on the vacant lot that had a livery stable and then a Standard Station on it. The post office opened to the public in September 1935. An interesting sideline to the post office is that the architect from New York was none other than Electus Darwin Litchfield Jr., the son of the man for whom Litchfield was named.
1936 — In September 1936, Minar Ford displayed Bonnie and Clyde’s 1934 V-8 Ford Model 730 Deluxe Sedan in their showroom for their customers’ amusement. It was riddled with over 167 bullets.
1939 — The Independent and the Review newspapers of Litchfield merged in September 1939, with Henry Isaac “H. I.” Peterson’s grandson, John M. Harmon, and Charles W. Wagner as co-publishers.
1949 — In September 1949, John Albert Colberg of Bell-Colberg Home Supplies of Litchfield had a press release in the paper telling the public that he had a new TV in his home and people were invited, by appointment, to come and view “this new entertainment.”
1953 — John O’Fallon’s Sinclair Oil and Lennart Holen’s Sinclair gas station building was erected on the corner of Depot Street East and Armstrong Avenue in September 1953. Meeker County’s first outdoor phone booth was put in front of that gas station in late September 1953.
1956 — Art Krout and Warren Plath quickly put up the Ripley Lanes on some of Art’s old Peterson farmland in September 1956. Art and Warren sold the Ripley Lanes to Martin Pedley in September 1961, and he sold it to Joe Nelson, who had it for many years. An earlier bowling alley in Litchfield, other than the one Art owned on Highway 12 East is, was where the King’s Wok is now.
1957 — Earl B. Olson bought the bankrupted Litchfield turkey plant (Farmer’s Produce) from the creditors and started it up again in September 1957. He later renamed his company Jennie-O after his daughter, Jenny Olson. Jennie-O suspended operations in Litchfield in the summer of 1985. The buildings were torn down in the summer of 1991.
