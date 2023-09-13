1862 — Much of the Forest City stockade (for protection from the Sioux uprising) went up in one day, on Sept. 3. Luckily there were logs close by that were going to be used to build the Forest City Presbyterian Church and a road. The settlers hurriedly put the stockade up with about 1,200 logs. They planted a double row of logs on end, three feet into the ground and 10 feet protruding out, approximately 120 feet square. Later that day, the Dakota attacked the stockade, which was full of settlers who had fled there from various parts of Meeker County. About 200 to 250 Indians attacked around 3 a.m. and were driven back in a couple of hours. While attacking, they resorted to burning and random shooting. Ten to 12 Indians were reportedly killed, and one soldier was injured. Also, citizens William Branham and Alsog Olson were wounded. Over time, the stockade disappeared from a combination of the elements and the desire for building logs or firewood for surrounding settlers. On Sept. 12, 1976, a restored Forest City stockade was dedicated in a grand ceremony, and it is now open to the public.

1869 — Litchfield had nine different locations for its post office. In the early days of the town, the post office simply followed the postmaster around town, so the first one was in John A. C. Waller’s home in September 1869.

Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

