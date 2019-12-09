Main Street Christmas
SATURDAY, DEC. 14: Meet a reindeer, visit with Santa, take a wagon ride and enjoy seasonal treats at Main Street Christmas 3-5 p.m. at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Stick around for the Hutchinson Holiday Parade of Lights 5 p.m. The parade route travels along Hassan Street from the Shopko parking lot to Faith Lutheran Church. 

 File photo

