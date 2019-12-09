SATURDAY, DEC. 14: Meet a reindeer, visit with Santa, take a wagon ride and enjoy seasonal treats at Main Street Christmas 3-5 p.m. at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Stick around for the Hutchinson Holiday Parade of Lights 5 p.m. The parade route travels along Hassan Street from the Shopko parking lot to Faith Lutheran Church.
HOLIDAY FUN N HUTCHINSON
Main Street Christmas
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Litchfield School District general fund balance reflects negative
- Making Turck's Trees a Christmas tradition
- Litchfield dominates in season opener
- Cannabis 'not a harmless drug' says anti-legalization group
- COMMENTARY: Soil, a climate change hero?
- Litchfield City Council approves 2020 budget, tax levy
- Litchfield Police reports
- Tek Etch employees deliver for food shelf
- One hurt in Monday morning collision
- Snow season has arrived