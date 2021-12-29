Happy New Year! Hopefully 2022 will be a better year for everyone.
Family and friends this year are choosing to gather in groups they feel comfortable with to celebrate.
Food that can be made ahead is a good choice, so you can enjoy the gathering. Finger foods are perfect for parties. You don’t need forks or spoons with easy-to-pick up foods. Everyone loves chips, and dip, warm spreads and easy pick-ups and one bite foods.
---
You can make a party cheese garlic bread. It is easy to make and impressive and tastes delicious. Cut bread with sharp serrated knife so you don’t tear the bread.
Party Cheese Bread
1 round loaf sourdough bread (1 pound)
1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, sliced
½ cup butter, melted
1 ½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. celery salt
Minced fresh chives to garnish, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut bread into 1 inch slices to within ½ inch of bottom of loaf. Repeat cute in opposite direction. Insert cheese in slits. Mix all remaining ingredients except chives; drizzle over bread. Wrap in foil; place on a baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes. Unwrap, bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes longer. Sprinkle with chives. 16 servings.
---
A pizza snack is quick and easy to make and a great appetizer to eat at a party. You can use other favorite pizza toppings but don’t overload or it will be difficult to roll and cut the dough.
Pizza Rolls
2 tubes of refrigerated pizza crust
garlic salt
Italian seasoning. o taste
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese, to taste
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 cup sliced and chopped pepperoni
marinara or pizza sauce
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Dust a large surface with flour and roll out each pizza crust. Sprinkle garlic salt and Italian seasoning directly on each crust. Add the Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and divided pepperoni, spreading it within 1/2 inch of the edges of the crust. Starting with the short end, carefully roll crust into a tight log. Using a serrated knife or sharp pizza cutter, slice each roll into 1 inch sections. Place pizza rolls on a lightly greased pan and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately with sauce for dipping. Yield: 24 rolls.
---
A cheeseburger dip is a great snack for a party. It is made with simple ingredients so it is easy to put together and made in a slow cooker. It tastes great served with tortilla chips or crackers.
Slow-Cooker Cheeseburger Dip
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. prepared mustard
¼ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepperoni
Garnish-1 medium tomato, chopped and ¼ cup chopped dill pickles
Tortilla chips or crackers
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, 6-8 minutes, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a greased 1 ½ or 3 quart slow cooker. Stir in the cream cheese, 1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook dip, covered, on low 1 ¾ to 2 ½ hours or until mixture is heated through and cheese is melted. Keep eye on dip toward the end so edges don’t get too brown. Top with chopped tomato and pickles.
Yield: 16 servings
---
Veggie Pizza is probably not a new recipe for some of you, but it is one of my favorite appetizers to make for groups. I’m including it to remind you that it is a perfect appetizer to make. You can bake the crust, mix the filling and prepare the vegetables in advance so it’s quick to put together when ready to serve. Use a variety of colorful vegetables to add color to your table.
Veggie Pizza
2 packages crescent rolls
2 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup homemade ranch dressing mix or 1 package store bought
1 cup broccoli, chopped
1 cup cauliflower, chopped
1 cup carrots chopped or shredded
1 cup shredded cheddar cheeseburger
1/4 cup each additional chopped vegetables bell pepper, black olives or tomatoes
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 1 inch by 17 inch or larger baking sheet with parchment paper or prepare pan with spray.. Unroll crescent roll triangles to form crust, pressing the seams together. (Buy crescent dough that is one sheet and you won’t have to pinch seams). Bake the crust according to the package directions, about 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely, at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing mix. Chill in refrigerator to blend flavors while crust cools. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled crust. Top with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Sprinkle with cheese and any other additional vegetables. Chill before cutting into squares. Servings 16-24 squares.