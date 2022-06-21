The air temperature was plenty hot this past weekend. But the Litchfield High School marching band brought another level of heat to the street during performances in three area communities over two days.
The Marching Dragons’ most impressive showing — on judges’ scoresheets anyway — came Saturday night in Waconia. Litchfield captured first place in Class AA, while also winning best color guard, best drum line, best winds and the People’s Choice Award.
An overall score of 79 was second-best among the 11 bands competing at the Lake Waconia Band Festival. The 728 Cadets — a collaboration of the Rogers, Elk River and Zimmerman school districts — captured grand champion with 82.3 points. The Cadets also earned best drum line and best wins in Class AAA. Owatonna was second in Class AAA, and finished just behind Litchfield in overall score with 78.9 points.
The People’s Choice Award at the Lake Waconia Band Festival was the second of the season for the Marching Dragons, who also earned that honor at the 35th annual Pioneerland Band Festival in Benson on June 14.
Litchfield earned 77.4 points and first place in Class A at Benson and was again second in the running for grand champion, which was won by Waconia, with 79.8 points. Along with first in its class and the People’s Choice Award, Litchfield received best color guard recognition.
It was a busy kickoff week for the Marching Dragons, who started their season at Albertville June 12, they marched as the host band in the Litchfield Parade of Bands on June 13, followed by the Pioneerland Band Festival June 14.
After a few days off, Litchfield hit the street again Saturday — traveling to Montevideo for the Fiesta Days Parade, where they performed in exhibition only.
Following completion of the Montevideo parade, the band headed back to Litchfield for lunch a a couple hours of down time before loading up and traveling to Waconia to compete.
After the whirlwind day Saturday, the Marching Dragons had a slower — but much warmer pace — Sunday as they performed in the Water Carnival parade at Hutchinson.
With temperatures forecast to soar into the mid- to high-90s by parade time, four of the six high school bands scheduled to compete in Hutchinson bowed out by Saturday. That left just host Hutchinson, Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield to perform, wiping out the judged competition.
The Marching Dragons gave parade goers plenty to cheer about anyway — even as they made a rare alteration-of-uniform decision.
In a small concession to the blistering heat, director David Ceasar chose to have the band march in bibs and hats — sans coats — for just the second time in his 21 years of directing.
One of the longest parade routes of the season presented a physical and mental challenge for the Marching Dragons but they passed with flying colors judging from the cheers from appreciative crowds that line the route.
Litchfield will take a few days off again this week before charging into a schedule of four parades in three days Saturday through Monday. The Marching Dragons will perform to exhibition parades Saturday — in the morning at Glencoe and evening at Eden Valley — then travel to Lake City Sunday before making their final competitive parade appearance of the season Monday at Roseville.
The band will travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for its annual end-of-season trip July 1-6 before returning to make its last parade of the season in Litchfield’s Watercade Grand Day Parade July 9.