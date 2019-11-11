Efforts to preserve clean water in Meeker County received a boost in the form of federal funding recently.
County Auditor Barb Loch reported at the Nov. 5 County Board meeting that the county received an additional $490,000 in federal funds under the Meeker Sub Surface Treatment System program.
The program is aimed at helping county residents with failing septic systems upgrade. Currently, 56 systems in Meeker County are part of the service.
The program is open only to those systems that have been in service for some years. Loans under the program are granted under a 10-year repayment basis.
“It is a very positive advantage to Meeker to be able to offer this service,” Loch said.
In other actions at the Nov. 5 meeting the County Board approved a conditional use permit for Verizon Wireless of Plymouth to construct a 250-foot self-supporting tower with a nine-foot lightning rod on a site in Kingston Township. The tower is geared to improve coverage in the Dassel-Kingston area and will be designed to accommodate at least three other users.
Marc Vaillancourt of the Friends of Meeker Trails gave a report on trail conditions and plans for upcoming years.
Vailliancourt said the thrust of the group is to improve facilities for people to get about via walking and biking, and plans are often developed 10 years in advance in these areas.
He reported a group of six to eight Meeker County citizens have been meeting regularly to keep the focus on trail development in the county
Phil Schmalz, public works director, introduced the five-year Meeker County highway construction plan to be outlined at a public hearing set for Dec. 3 as part of the regular board meeting.