Meeker County Fair opens for its four-day run this week with a full slate of activities and events — some “old familiars” mixed with new attractions — in celebration of its 150th year.

The fair runs Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Litchfield. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and youth 5 and older. Seniors older than 70 are admitted free. Season gate passes, good for admission all four days of the fair, can be purchased for $12. Entrance to the fairgrounds can be made off 10th Street, or off Armstrong Avenue.

