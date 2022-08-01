Meeker County Fair opens for its four-day run this week with a full slate of activities and events — some “old familiars” mixed with new attractions — in celebration of its 150th year.
The fair runs Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Litchfield. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and youth 5 and older. Seniors older than 70 are admitted free. Season gate passes, good for admission all four days of the fair, can be purchased for $12. Entrance to the fairgrounds can be made off 10th Street, or off Armstrong Avenue.
Among the highest-profile events on the fair schedule this year is the country music concert featuring Neal McCoy Friday in the grandstand.
Friday will be a big night at the fair, with a bull riding event at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. The band Rusted Revolver will perform at 8 p.m. as a warm up to McCoy’s concert, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
It’s rare that a big name artist like McCoy makes an appearance at the Meeker County Fair, and the interest was high for tickets, with fewer than 300 of the $25 tickets remaining for sale as of last week.
McCoy has released 15 studio albums and 34 singles to country radio. He broke into the country top 40 with “Where Forever Begins” in 1992. He followed that two years later with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum album “No Doubt About It.” He’s had seven additional top 10 hits since, including “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On” in 2005.
Other grandstand attractions include a tractor pull at 7 p.m. Thursday and demolition derby at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to those paid events, the fair offers a full slate of free entertainment throughout the four days of the fair. Following are highlights from the daily schedule:
10 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Show; 4-H Horse Activity/Demonstration
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — lunch at the fair (free admission if you show your business card or wear company apparel)
1 p.m. — Open Class Poultry Show
2 p.m. — 4-H Horse Activity/Demonstration
2:30 p.m — Kids Coop opens (closes at 9 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Carnival opens (wristband hours 6-10 p.m.)
7 p.m. — 4-H Arts In Performance
7 p.m. — Tractor Pull, grandstand
7-11 p.m. — Evening Entertainment with Karaoke Contest
9 a.m.— 3 p.m. — Senior Citi-zen mini expo
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse Activity/Demonstration
10 a.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
10 a.m. — Rainbow Singers perform, bandshell
10:30 a.m. — 4-H Lamb Lead Interviews
11 a.m. — Euchre Tournament
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Lunch at the fair
11:30 a.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
12:30 p.m. — Mark Jensen Music, Towmaster Tent
2 p.m. — 4-H Horse Activity/Demonstration
2 p.m. — Swinging Country, bandshell
2:30 p.m. —Kevin Hall Magic Show
3 p.m. — 4-H Meat Goat Show
4:30 pm. — Mark Jensen Music, Towmaster Tent
5:30 p.m. — Everett Smithson 45 Show
5:30 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
6 p.m. — Bull Riding, grandstand
5 p.m. — Open Class & FFA Beef Shows
6:30 p.m. — 4-H Arts in Performances, 4-H Building Stage
7 p.m. — Harmonica lessons, bandstand
8 p.m. — Country Music Concert, grandstand
8:30 a.m. — Open Class & FFA Dairy Shows
8:30 a.m. — Open Class & FFA Swine Shows
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse Fun Show
9 a.m. — 4-H, Open Class & FFA Dairy Goat Shows
9 a.m. — Kids Pedal Pull registration
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — RC Demo Derby
10 a.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
10:30 a.m. – Kids Coop opens
10:30 a.m. — Sherwin Linton, Towmaster Tent
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Caricatures, across from Fair Office
11 a.m. — Open Class & FFA Market Goat Shows
11:30 a.. — LBC Kids Wood Project, DTS tent
Noon — Kids Tie-Dye projects, DTS tent
12:30 p.m. — Sherwin Linton, Towmaster Tent
12:45 p.m. — Stick Horse Contest
1:30 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
2 p.m. — Hypnosis Show, Towmaster Tent
3 p.m. — 4-H Arts-In Performance, 4-H Building Stage
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Caricatures, across from Fair Office
3:30 p.m. — Sherwin Linton, Towmaster Tent
4 p.m. — 4-H Blue Ribbon Dairy Auction
5 p.m. — 4-H Market Livestock Auction
5 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
5:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby, grandstand
10 a.m. — Open Class & FFA Sheep Shows
10:45 a.m. — Church service
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Antique Tractor Show, grandstand
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Lego Contest Check-in
11:30 a.m. — 4-H Livestock State Fair Meeting
12:30 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
12:30 p.m. — Minnesota Women’s Equestrienne Drill Team
1 p.m. — Clowns, DTS Tent
1-4 p.m. — Sub-Zero Entertainment, Towmaster Tent
1:45-2:30 p.m. — Lego Contest open for public viewing
2 p.m. — 4-H Round Robin Showmanship
2:30-5 p.m. — Borman’s Trolley Rides
3 p.m. — Fair Frenzy Raffle drawing
3 p.m. — Hay bale contest winner announced
3:30 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show
4 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Demonstrations
4:30 p.m. — 4-H Arts In Performance
6 p.m. — All buildings closed to public