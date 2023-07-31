The Meeker County Fair marks its 151st year with a four-day run this week at the fairgrounds in Litchfield.
The fairgrounds will actually begin to get busy today, which is entry day, when 4-H and open class entrants bring their entries to the fair.
Fair hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and youth 5 and older, and free for those 4 and younger. Seniors older than 70 are admitted free. Season gate passes, good for admission all four days of the fair, can be purchased for $15. Entrance to the fairgrounds can be made off 10th Street, or off Armstrong Avenue.
A couple of music attractions highlight the fair schedule this year. The spotlight falls brightest on a Friday night grandstand performance by Frankie Ballard. The country music star has three No. 1 hits to his credit, and he’s known for his live performances. Ballard is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The lead single on Ballard’s second album became his first No. 1 song on the country chart. “Helluva Life” reached top of the chart in early 2013. Later that year, the title track of same album, “Sunshine & Whiskey,” also rose to No. 1. The album’s third single, “Young & Crazy” also reached No. 1.
General admission tickets for Frankie Ballard are $35.
Other musical attractions include a concert by the Kingery Family at noon Thursday in the bandshell at the fairgrounds, and several performances by Sherwin Linton in the bandshell.
And for those who feel it’s just not the Meeker County Fair with a demolition derby, that’s on the schedule, too, at 1 p.m. Sunday in the grandstand. Another traditionally popular attraction, a tractor pull is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday in the grandstand. MK Motokazie, a supercross motorcycle racing event, takes over the grandstand at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for demolition derby, tractor pull and Motkazie in the grandstand are $10 for those over 5 years old, and free for 4 and younger.
More information about the fair is available online at www.meekerfair.com.
Following is a daily schedule of activities:
Thursday, Aug. 3
Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. at Litchfield.
8 a.m. Open Class Creative Arts & Photography judging; 9 a.m. 4-H swine show; 10 a.m. 4-H rabbit show, commercial buildings open to public, 4-H horse activity/demonstration; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch at the fair (free admission if you show business card or wear company apparel); Noon Kingery Family at bandshell; 1 p.m. Open Class poultry show; 1 p.m. Schoolhouse and Manannah Century Church open to public; 2 p.m. 4-H horse activity/demonstration; 2 p.m. Kid Coop opens; 3 p.m. Carnival opens; 5 p.m. 4-H beef show; 7 p.m. Tractor pull in grandstand, 4-H Arts-In at 4-H Building Stage; 7-11 p.m. Karaoke contest followed by Subzero DJ; 10 p.m. Commercial buildings close, evening drawing.
Friday, Aug. 4
Open 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Senior Citizen Day.
9 a.m. 4-H dairy show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Senior Expo at DTS tent; 10 a.m. 4-H horse activity/demonstration, commercial buildings open, Kevin Hall Magic Show at Towmaster tent; 10:30 a.m. 4-H lamb lead interviews at 4-H office; 11 a.m. euchre tournament at beer garden; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch at the fair; 11 a.m. carnival opens, Rainbow Singers at bandshell; 11:30 a.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show at Towmaster tent; 1 p.m. Century Farm presentation at bandshell, schoolhouse and Manannah church open; 2 p.m. 4-H horse activity/demonstration, Swinging Country Band at bandshell, Kid Coop opens; 2:30 p.m. 4-H poultry show at AgCountry Arena, Kevin Hall Magic Show at Towmaster tent; 3 p.m. 4-H meat goat show at old show arena; 4:30 p.m. Gig Noonan Music at Towmaster tent; 5 p.m. Koronis Nite Owls square dancers at bandshell; 5:30 p.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show at Towmaster tent; 6 p.m. Open Class and FFA beef shows; 6:30 p.m. 4-H Arts In at 4-H building stage; 7 p.m. Gig Noonan Music at Towmaster tent, Freddie Justice hypnotist at bandshell; 7:30 p.m. Frankie Ballard at grandstand; 10 p.m. commercial buildings close, evening drawing.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Open 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Kids Day.
8:30 a.m. Open Class and FFA dairy shows at Steffes Arena, Open Class and FFA swine shows at Old Show Arena; 9 a.m. 4-H horse fun show at horse arena, Open Class and FFA rabbit shows, Kids Pedal Pull at Commercial Buildings; 10 a.m. commercial buildings open, Kevin Hall Magic Show; 10:30 a.m. Sherwin Linton at Towmaster tent, Kids Coop opens; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Clown face painting and balloons at DTS tent; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. caricatures across from fair office; 11 a.m. Open Class and FFA market goat shows at Old Show Arena, Carnival opens; 11:30 a.m. LBC Kids Wood Project at DTS tent; 11:45 a.m. Rick Brix Music at Towmaster tent; Noon Kids tie-dye project at DTS tent, Everett Smithson 45 Show at bandshell; 1 p.m. Sherwin Linton at Towmaster; 1:30 p.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show at bandshell; 2:15 p.m. Rick Brix Music at Towmaster Tent; 2:30-5 p.m. caricatures across from fair office; 3 p.m. 4-H Arts In at 4-H Building stage, pizza eating contest, ventriloquist James Wedgwood at bandshell; 3:30 p.m. Sherwin Linton at Towmaster tent; 4 p.m. 4-H Blue Ribbon dairy auction at Steffes Arena; 5 p.m. 4-H Market Livestock Auction at Steffes Arena; 5 p.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show; 6 p.m. Motokazie at grandstand; 7 p.m. Ventriloquist James Wedgwood at bandshell; 10 p.m. All Commercial buildings close, evening drawing.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sparkle Day, free admission to all reigning queens, princesses, plus one chaperone.
10 a.m. commercial buildings open, church service at bandshell, Open Class and FFA sheep shows at Old Show Arena; 11:15 a.m. Lego contest check-in at Old White Barn; 11:30 a.m. 4-H Livestock State Fair Meeting at Steffes Arena; Noon Carnival opens, Kids Coop opens, Merchants of Soul Music at Towmaster tent; 12:30 p.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show at bandshell; 1 p.m. Demolition derby at grandstand, schoolhouse and Manannah church open; 1:45 p.m. Lego contest open to public viewing at Old White Barn; 2 p.m. 4-H Round Robin showmanship at Steffes Arena; 2:30-5 p.m. Borman’s Trolley Rides leaving from Fair Office; 3:30 p.m. Kevin Hall Magic Show at bandshell; 4 p.m. evening drawing, Fair Frenzy raffle drawing, Hay Bale contest winner announced; 4:30 p.m. 4-H Arts In Performance at 4-H Building stage; 6 p.m. All buildings close to public, all beef, goats, poultry, rabbits and swine released; 6:30 p.m. all dairy, horse and sheep released.